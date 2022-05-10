Doctor Strange 2: Viewers are Debating Whether It Should Have Been R-Rated

注意：本記事には『ドクター・ストレンジ／マルチバース・オブ・マッドネス』の内容に触れる記述が含まれています。

『ドクター・ストレンジ／マルチバース・オブ・マッドネス』を見た海外の観客が、PG-13指定である本作をR指定にすべきだったのかについて議論している。米国内におけるレイティング基準では、PG-13は「13歳未満の観賞には保護者の注意が望ましい」とされ、Rは「17歳未満の観賞には保護者の同伴が必要」とされている。

マーベルは先週金曜日に『ドクター・ストレンジ／マルチバース・オブ・マッドネス』を全米で公開し、同作は史上11番目のオープニング記録を達成した。しかしここへきて映画を見た人々の多くが、本作のPG-13指定が適切だったのか、あるいはMPAA（アメリカ映画協会）がレイティングをもっと引き上げるべきだったのかを考えているようだ。

『ドクター・ストレンジ／マルチバース・オブ・マッドネス』がPG-13指定となったのは、「暴力・アクションを描いた激しいシーン、恐ろしい映像や言葉」が含まれているためだ。生々しい暴力シーンやホラー要素が出てくるためR指定にすべきだったと主張する人がいるいっぽうで、レイティングによる制限のギリギリを攻めたとしてサム・ライミ監督を称賛する声もある。

「@Marvel 新しい『ドクター・ストレンジ』が大作だからPG-13にしたことはよくわかっています。でも、次回のために言っておくとすれば、劇中のあるシーン（ネタバレなので言いません）のために、個人的には本作をR指定にするのが最善だったと思っています」

「『ドクター・ストレンジ／マルチバース・オブ・マッドネス』ってPG-13なの？（笑）『デッドプール』からコメディ要素を抜いたくらいグロかったけど。周りの子供を捕まえてこうしたくなるシーンもあったよ」

「『マルチバース・オブ・マッドネス』は『ヴェノム』2作よりも不穏で暴力的なのに、『ヴェノム』のほうが15（イギリスでいうR指定）で『MoM』のほうは12A（イギリスでいうPG-13）ってすごいよね（笑）。めちゃくちゃおもしろい」

「誰がなんと言おうとドクター・ストレンジ2はPG-13ではない #DoctorStrange」

126分の上映時間の中にはいくつかの恐ろしいシーンが含まれており、特に終盤にかけてそういった場面が多く登場することは否定できない。むごい暴力描写やぞっとするような殺人もあるにはあるし、全編を通して不安なシーンが少なくない映画ではある。とはいえ、それはほかのきわどいPG-13指定の作品でも何ら変わりない、と指摘する声もある。

「MPAAのレイティングには納得できないことも多いけど、『ドクター・ストレンジ2』はPG-13で全然大丈夫でしょう。
わたし的には、PG-13ができるきっかけになった『インディ・ジョーンズ／魔宮の伝説』のほうがよっぽど過激で暴力的だったと思う」

「えっと…（サム・）ライミが撮った『スペル』のことはもう誰ひとり覚えてないってこと？ あの悪夢に出てきそうなホラー祭りでもPG-13だったし、あれを見れば彼の作るドクター・ストレンジがどんなふうになるかはお察しでしょうに。あの人は境界線がどこにあるかよく知ってる人ですよ。過去にはもっと激しくそこに挑戦していたんだから」

「『ザ・マミー／呪われた砂漠の王女』はPG-13
『インシディアス』はPG-13
『ザ・リング』はPG-13
『エミリー・ローズ』はPG-13
『クワイエット・プレイス』1も2もPG-13

『ドクター・ストレンジ』がPG-13には怖すぎる、という考え方はまったくばかげている」

「『ジョーズ』も『ポルターガイスト』も『インディ・ジョーンズ／魔宮の伝説』も『グレムリン』も――全部ただの“PG”だった――子供時代に見てきたけど、まだ生きてます」※PGはPG-13よりも1つ下のレイティング

「前向きなことを言うと… #DoctorStrange #MultiverseofMadness に出てくるホラー要素は一級品でした。PG-13の限界に挑んだ#SamRaimi さんだからこそなせた技です」

PG-13指定のレイティングは1984年、『インディ・ジョーンズ／魔宮の伝説』のような、家族向けとしては暴力的すぎるがR指定にするほどではない映画に対して、保護者の懸念が高まったことから創設された。MPAAのPG-13指定では「暴力の描写」自体は認められているものの、その範囲は「一般的に見てリアルまたは過度ではない、あるいは連続性を伴わない暴力」に限られている。

The Hollywood Reporterの指摘では、「ドクター・ストレンジ」2作目はこれまでで最も怖いMCU作品かもしれないが、暴力やホラー要素の多くは一般人ではなくスーパーヒーローまたはスーパーヴィランの手によるものであり、保護者もその点を考慮に入れるであろうことから、PG-13指定は妥当だとしている。

レイティングをめぐって議論を呼んでいる本作だが、日本の映倫では全年齢対象の「G」に指定されており、最もゆるい上映区分となっている。

MCUの映画はこれまでにR指定の基準を上回ったことがない。しかし「デッドプール」3作目がその障壁を破る初の作品となる予定であることはすでに明らかになっている。