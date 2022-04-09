



コンセプト画像の制作や、Apple製品の話題を投稿している9TechEleven氏（@9techeleven）が、ここ数年の折りたたみiPhoneに関する話題はもはや、いつ発表されるのかわからないApple Carの噂のようだと指摘しています。

9TechEleven氏（@9techeleven）は、折りたたみiPhoneに関する噂が下記のように変遷してきたと指摘しています。



同氏の指摘通り、Apple Car開発に関する噂も2015年頃から取り沙汰されていますが、サプライヤーが決定したなどの情報もなく、それどころか、最新の話題は、「Apple Car開発チームが解散。2025年の発売に間に合わない」というものでした。



もはや、両製品ともに研究開発ではなく、市販化に向けた具体的な開発が行われているのかも怪しい状況です。



Foldable iPhone news over the last years:

•foldable iPhone coming in 2021

•fold. iPhone coming in 2022

•fold. iPhone coming in 2023

•fold. iPhone not coming before 2025

•fold. iPhone may not be an iPhone

Seems like an Apple car case

by @technizoconcept & @letsgodigitalNL pic.twitter.com/ZiJSafwUvS

— 9TechEleven (@9techeleven) April 3, 2022