



リーカーのAnthony氏（@TheGalox_）が、Google pixel 6aの予想販売価格や特長をGalaxy A53と比較、Twitterに投稿しました。

同氏によれば、Google Pixel 6aの予想販売価格は449.99ドル（約54,000円、1ドル120円で試算）で、搭載するシステム・オン・チップの性能とカメラはGalaxy A53よりも優れたものになると述べています。



カメラに関してNotebookcheckは、Google Pixel 6aとGalaxy A53の違いは画素数ではなく、撮影した写真を処理するソフトウェアの違いによるものと予想しています。



Pixel 6a is expected to start at a similar price to the Galaxy A53 5g

A53 has a better display, bigger battery, faster charging and longer software support

Pixel 6a will have better cameras & a better processor pic.twitter.com/NifNunvQch

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) March 22, 2022