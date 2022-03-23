 
リーカーのAnthony氏（@TheGalox_）が、Google pixel 6aの予想販売価格や特長をGalaxy A53と比較、Twitterに投稿しました。

予想販売価格は約54,000円

同氏によれば、Google Pixel 6aの予想販売価格は449.99ドル（約54,000円、1ドル120円で試算）で、搭載するシステム・オン・チップの性能とカメラはGalaxy A53よりも優れたものになると述べています。
 
カメラに関してNotebookcheckは、Google Pixel 6aとGalaxy A53の違いは画素数ではなく、撮影した写真を処理するソフトウェアの違いによるものと予想しています。
 


 
 
Source:Notebookcheck
Photo:PhoneArena
