映画『ロード・オブ・ザ・リング』シリーズ3部作が、初となるIMAX（R）にて2022年に上映されることがわかった。

『ロード・オブ・ザ・リング』は、J.R.R.トールキンの『指輪物語』を原作に、ピーター・ジャクソン監督が3部作で映画化したシリーズ。冒険の始まりを描いた2002年の1作目はアカデミー賞（Ｃ）作品賞を含む合計13部門にノミネートされ、最多4部門に輝いた。翌年には映画『ロード・オブ・ザ・リング／二つの塔』が、翌々年には完結編『ロード・オブ・ザ・リング／王の帰還』が公開され、アカデミー賞作品賞を含む11部門を受賞している。

初となるIMAX（R）での映画『ロード・オブ・ザ・リング』シリーズの上映は、第1作の日本公開（2002年3月2日）から20周年を迎えたことを記念して開催。ピーター・ジャクソンによって4Kリマスターされた劇場版3部作（※スペシャル・エクステンデッド・エディションではなく劇場版／日本語字幕版）が上映される。上映日などの詳細は、決まり次第ワーナー ブラザース公式SNSにて発表されるとのこと。

映画『ロード・オブ・ザ・リング』

映画『ロード・オブ・ザ・リング／二つの塔』

『ロード・オブ・ザ・リング／王の帰還』

また、2022年6月3日（金）には、映画『ロード・オブ・ザ・リング』シリーズとその60年前を舞台に描く『ホビット』シリーズが、【初回限定生産】トリロジー・フィルムコレクション＜4K ULTRA HD＆HDデジタル・リマスター ブルーレイセット＞としてリリースされることも決まっている。詳細は、ワーナー ブラザース公式サイトを確認しよう。

『ロード・オブ・ザ・リング』 THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING and the names of the characters, items, events and places therein are trademarks of The Saul Zaentz Company d/b/a Middle-earth Enterprises under license to New Line Productions, Inc.（C） 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved.

『ロード・オブ・ザ・リング／二つの塔』 THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS and the names of the characters, items, events and places therein are trademarks of The Saul Zaentz Company d/b/a Middle-earth Enterprises under license to New Line Productions, Inc. （C） 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved.

『ロード・オブ・ザ・リング／王の帰還』 THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING and the names of the characters, items, events and places therein are trademarks of The Saul Zaentz Company d/b/a Middle-earth Enterprises under license to New Line Productions, Inc.（C）2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved.