 
リーカーのLeaksApplePro氏（@LeaksApplePro）が、iPhone14シリーズ4モデルの販売価格に関する予想をTwitterに投稿しました。

約11,600円値上げされる？

同氏は、AppleはiPhone14シリーズの販売価格について、iPhone14が799ドル〜、iPhone14 Maxが899ドル〜、iPhone14 Proが1,099ドル〜、iPhone14 Pro Maxが1,1199ドルで検討していると述べています。
 
iPhone13シリーズでは、iPhone13 miniが699ドル〜、iPhone13が799ドル〜、iPhone13 Proが999ドル〜、iPhone13 Pro Maxが1,099ドルで販売されていますので、ディスプレイサイズが同じモデルの場合は販売価格が100ドル（約11,600円）値上げされることになるようです。
 
日本では現在、iPhone13が税込98,800円、iPhone13 Proが税込122,800円〜、iPhone13 Pro Maxが税込134,800円〜で販売されています。
 
また、iPhone14 Maxの899ドルはiPhone13の256GBモデルの販売価格と同じですので、それと日本での販売価格が同じとすると、同モデルの販売価格は税込110,800円〜になります。
 
ただし、iPhone13シリーズで適用されている為替レート（（日本での販売価格-消費税）/米国での販売価格）が1ドル約111.5円〜約112.5円なのに対し、最近の為替レートは約116円と円安になっていますので、今度の動向次第では約11,600円以上の値上げになる可能性があります。
 


 
 
Source:LeaksApplePro（@LeaksApplePro）/Twitter, Apple Store（米国）, Apple Store（日本）
Photo:9TechEleven（@9techeleven）/Twitter
(FT729)