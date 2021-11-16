 
ディスプレイ業界の情報に詳しいDSCCの最高経営責任者（CEO）ロス・ヤング氏が、Googleは折りたたみGoogle Pixelの開発を中止し、発売しないことを決定したと伝えました。

開発を中止し、関連部品の注文をキャンセル

ヤング氏によれば、Googleは折りたたみGoogle Pixel関連部品の注文をキャンセルし、同製品を発売しないことを決定したとのことです。
 


 

年内に発売されると噂されていた折りたたみGoogle Pixel

ヤング氏は2021年6月に、GoogleがSamsung Displayに7.6インチの折りたたみ有機EL（OLED）パネルを発注したと報告していました。
 
折りたたみGoogle Pixelは年内に発売されると噂されていましたが、開発の遅れにより2022年にずれ込むと予想されていました。
 
DSCCは、折りたたみGoogle Pixelが発売されないことと中国ベンダーの製品の発売遅延に伴い、2021年の折りたたみスマートフォンの出荷台数予測を1,040万台から990万台に引き下げました。
 


 
 
Source:Ross Young（@DSCCRoss）/Twitter
Photo:LetsGoDigital
(FT729)