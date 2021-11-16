Googleが折りたたみGoogle Pixelの開発・発売中止を決定？
ディスプレイ業界の情報に詳しいDSCCの最高経営責任者（CEO）ロス・ヤング氏が、Googleは折りたたみGoogle Pixelの開発を中止し、発売しないことを決定したと伝えました。
開発を中止し、関連部品の注文をキャンセル
ヤング氏によれば、Googleは折りたたみGoogle Pixel関連部品の注文をキャンセルし、同製品を発売しないことを決定したとのことです。
Bad news for those waiting for the Google Pixel Fold. We hear they have canceled parts orders and decided not to bring it to market as indicated in the latest DSCC Weekly Review. See blog excerpt at https://t.co/EVmWKcgi2c. @DisplaySupply pic.twitter.com/2P5lFW09Pt
— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 15, 2021
年内に発売されると噂されていた折りたたみGoogle Pixel
ヤング氏は2021年6月に、GoogleがSamsung Displayに7.6インチの折りたたみ有機EL（OLED）パネルを発注したと報告していました。
折りたたみGoogle Pixelは年内に発売されると噂されていましたが、開発の遅れにより2022年にずれ込むと予想されていました。
DSCCは、折りたたみGoogle Pixelが発売されないことと中国ベンダーの製品の発売遅延に伴い、2021年の折りたたみスマートフォンの出荷台数予測を1,040万台から990万台に引き下げました。
Due to the Google cancellation and some delays/slower ramps at Chinese brands, we have lowered our 2021 foldable smartphone panel forecast from 10.4M to 9.9M. The Z Flip 3 & Z Fold 3 are expected to beat our 2021 forecasts by a combined 3%. Expect >100% growth in 2022 to over 21M
— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 15, 2021
Source:Ross Young（@DSCCRoss）/Twitter
Photo:LetsGoDigital
(FT729)