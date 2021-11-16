



ディスプレイ業界の情報に詳しいDSCCの最高経営責任者（CEO）ロス・ヤング氏が、Googleは折りたたみGoogle Pixelの開発を中止し、発売しないことを決定したと伝えました。

ヤング氏によれば、Googleは折りたたみGoogle Pixel関連部品の注文をキャンセルし、同製品を発売しないことを決定したとのことです。



Bad news for those waiting for the Google Pixel Fold. We hear they have canceled parts orders and decided not to bring it to market as indicated in the latest DSCC Weekly Review. See blog excerpt at https://t.co/EVmWKcgi2c. @DisplaySupply pic.twitter.com/2P5lFW09Pt

— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 15, 2021