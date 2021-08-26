一目見ただけではどういう状況か把握するのが大変な写真 5選
目の錯覚で一目見ただけではどういう状況か把握するのが大変な写真は、インターネットで非常に好まれるコンテンツだったりします。
冷静になればどういう状況で撮影された写真なのか大体わかると思うのですが、脳が混乱してる間は思わず「どういうこと？」と言い続けてしまう写真をいくつかご紹介します。
皆さんの脳がどれくらい混乱してしまうか是非お試しください。
https://www.reddit.com/r/confusing_perspective/comments/ea7rym/what_in_the_world/
それでは難易度の低い写真から。まずはこちらの親父顔の赤ちゃん。ありがちな目の錯覚です。
https://www.reddit.com/r/confusing_perspective/comments/e18l5m/young_girl_posing_with_a_bag_of_popcorn/
足が細すぎる少女。こちらも似たような写真は結構多いかと思います。
https://www.reddit.com/r/confusing_perspective/comments/gxm9qh/the_white_lines_are_camels_and_the_black_are/
ちょっと変わったラクダの群れ。どの角度で撮影された写真なのでしょうか。
https://www.reddit.com/r/confusing_perspective/comments/n63pjg/my_daughter_wheres_the_rest_of_her_ohh_i_see_do/
ウチの娘の下半身を返してくれ！ 背景と同化するとこういう写真が撮れることもあります。
https://www.reddit.com/r/confusing_perspective/comments/erx1mf/just_a_guy_wearing_a_hoodie/
本物の透明人間？ 着ている服次第でこういう写真も撮れてしまうんです。
(執筆者: 6PAC)