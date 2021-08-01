iPod touch¡ÊÂè4À¤Âå¡Ë¤Î¥×¥í¥È¥¿¥¤¥×¡ÁÀ¸»º¸¡¾Ú»î¸³Á°¤Î¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹¤Î¼Ì¿¿¤¬Åê¹Æ
AppleÀ½ÉÊ¤Î¥×¥í¥È¥¿¥¤¥×¤ä»îºîÉÊ¤ò¼ý½¸¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ëApple Demo»á¡Ê@AppleDemoYT¡Ë¤¬¡¢À¸»º¸¡¾Ú»î¸³Á°ÃÊ³¬¤ÎiPod touch¡ÊÂè4À¤Âå¡Ë¤Î²èÁü¤òTwitter¤ËÅê¹Æ¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
Å¾Çä¥µ¥¤¥È¤Ç¸«¤Ä¤±¤Æ¹ØÆþ¤·¤¿»îºîÉÊ
Apple Demo»á¡Ê@AppleDemoYT¡Ë¤Ë¤è¤ì¤Ð¡¢strong>iPod touch¡ÊÂè4À¤Âå¡Ë¤Î»îºîÉÊ¤ÏÅ¾Çä¥µ¥¤¥È¤Ç¸«¤Ä¤±¤Æ¹ØÆþ¤·¤¿¤È¤Î¤³¤È¤Ç¤¹¡£
ÇØÌÌ¥Ñ¥Í¥ë¤Î¡¢Ï¢Ë®ÄÌ¿®°Ñ°÷²ñ¡ÊFCC¡§Federal Communications Commission¡Ë¤ÎÇ§¾ÚÈÖ¹æÍó¤Ï¡ÖX¡×¤ÎÍåÎó¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
¤³¤Î¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹¤Ë¤Ï¡ÖPrePVT¡×¤Î¹ï°õ¤¬¤¢¤ë¤³¤È¤«¤é¡¢À¸»º¸¡¾Ú»î¸³¡ÊPVT¡§Product Validation Test¡Ë¤ÎÁ°ÃÊ³¬¤Î¤â¤Î¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ç¤¹¡£
Prototype Apple iPod Touch 4th Generation (PrePVT Stage) with an internal sticker. This iPod was found on a reselling website for extremely cheap, with the seller not knowing what they had. The model, FCC ID and other info are X¡Çd out. This iPod is on stock iOS 4. #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/EohN0NXgDi
— Apple Demo (@AppleDemoYT) July 31, 2021
²£Î®¤·ÉÊ¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ëÂÐºö¤ò¼Â»ÜÃæ¤«
¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¡¢AppleÀ½ÉÊ¤Î¥×¥í¥È¥¿¥¤¥×¤ä»îºîÉÊ¤òMr·white¡Ê@laobaiTD¡Ë»á¤äApple Demo»á¡Ê@AppleDemoYT¡Ë¤¬Twitter¤ËÅê¹Æ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¤¬¡¢Apple¤¬¤½¤ì¤é¤Î¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹¤ÎÎ®½Ð¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ëÂÐºö¤ò»Ï¤á¤¿¤è¤¦¤Ç¤¹¡£
Mr·white¡Ê@laobaiTD¡Ë»á¤Ï2021Ç¯6·î11ÆüÌ¤ÌÀ¤Ë¥¢¥«¥¦¥ó¥È¤òºï½ü¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¤¬¡¢Apple Demo»á¡Ê@AppleDemoYT¡Ë¤Ï°ú¤Â³¤Twitter¤ËÅê¹Æ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¤³¤í¤ò¤ß¤ë¤È¡¢Æ±»á¤¬¸ø³«¤·¤Æ¤¤¿»îºîÉÊ¤Ï´û¤ËÇÑÈÖ¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤¿À½ÉÊ¤äÈÎÇäºÑ¤ß¤ÎÀ½ÉÊ¤À¤Ã¤¿¤Î¤Ç¡¢Apple¤«¤é¤Î·Ù¹ð¤ò¼õ¤±¤Æ¤¤¤Ê¤¤¤Î¤«¤â¤·¤ì¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£
Source:Apple Demo¡Ê@AppleDemoYT¡Ë/Twitter
