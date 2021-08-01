



AppleÀ½ÉÊ¤Î¥×¥í¥È¥¿¥¤¥×¤ä»îºîÉÊ¤ò¼ý½¸¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ëApple Demo»á¡Ê@AppleDemoYT¡Ë¤¬¡¢À¸»º¸¡¾Ú»î¸³Á°ÃÊ³¬¤ÎiPod touch¡ÊÂè4À¤Âå¡Ë¤Î²èÁü¤òTwitter¤ËÅê¹Æ¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

Apple Demo»á¡Ê@AppleDemoYT¡Ë¤Ë¤è¤ì¤Ð¡¢strong>iPod touch¡ÊÂè4À¤Âå¡Ë¤Î»îºîÉÊ¤ÏÅ¾Çä¥µ¥¤¥È¤Ç¸«¤Ä¤±¤Æ¹ØÆþ¤·¤¿¤È¤Î¤³¤È¤Ç¤¹¡£



ÇØÌÌ¥Ñ¥Í¥ë¤Î¡¢Ï¢Ë®ÄÌ¿®°Ñ°÷²ñ¡ÊFCC¡§Federal Communications Commission¡Ë¤ÎÇ§¾ÚÈÖ¹æÍó¤Ï¡ÖX¡×¤ÎÍåÎó¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£



¤³¤Î¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹¤Ë¤Ï¡ÖPrePVT¡×¤Î¹ï°õ¤¬¤¢¤ë¤³¤È¤«¤é¡¢À¸»º¸¡¾Ú»î¸³¡ÊPVT¡§Product Validation Test¡Ë¤ÎÁ°ÃÊ³¬¤Î¤â¤Î¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ç¤¹¡£







Prototype Apple iPod Touch 4th Generation (PrePVT Stage) with an internal sticker. This iPod was found on a reselling website for extremely cheap, with the seller not knowing what they had. The model, FCC ID and other info are X¡Çd out. This iPod is on stock iOS 4. #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/EohN0NXgDi

— Apple Demo (@AppleDemoYT) July 31, 2021