Google¡¢Twitter¤Ç¸í¤Ã¤Æ¡ÖPixel Buds A¡×¤ò¸ø³«¡¢¤¹¤°¤Ëºï½ü
GizmoChina¤¬¡¢Google¤¬Android¤Î¸ø¼°Twitter¥¢¥«¥¦¥ó¥È¤Ç¸í¤Ã¤Æ¡Öpixel Buds A¡×¤ò¸ø³«¡¢¤¹¤°¤Ëºï½ü¤·¤¿¤ÈÊó¹ð¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
¡ÖFast Pair¡×¤òÅëºÜ
ºï½ü¤µ¤ì¤¿¥Ä¥¤¡¼¥È¤Ë¤Ï¡¢Çò¤¤¡ÖPixel Buds A¡×¤¬·ÇºÜ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
Åê¹Æ¤µ¤ì¤¿²èÁü¤ËµºÜ¤µ¤ì¤¿ÆâÍÆ¤«¤é¡¢¡ÖPixel Buds A¡×¤Ë¤Ï¡¢Bluetooth Low Energy¤ÈÃ¼Ëö¤Î°ÌÃÖ¾ðÊóµ¡Ç½¤òÍøÍÑ¤·¤Æ¡¢¸ß´¹À¤Î¤¢¤ëBluetoothµ¡´ï¤ò¸«¤Ä¤±½Ð¤·¡¢¥ï¥ó¥¿¥Ã¥×¤ÇÀÜÂ³¤Ç¤¤ë¥µ¡¼¥Ó¥¹¡ÖFast Pair¡×¤¬ÅëºÜ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤¬³ÎÇ§¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
GizmoChina¤Ë¤è¤ì¤Ð¡¢¡ÖFast Pair¡×¤Ï¡¢ÀÜÂ³¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤ÎBluetooth¥¢¥¯¥»¥µ¥ê¤òGoogle¥¢¥«¥¦¥ó¥È¤ËÅÐÏ¿¡¢¥¢¥«¥¦¥ó¥È¤ËÉ³ÉÕ¤±¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ëÁ´¤Æ¤ÎAndroid¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹¤ÈÆ±´ü¤¹¤ë¤È¤Î¤³¤È¤Ç¤¹¡£
¤Þ¤¿¡¢Ê¶¼º¤·¤¿Bluetooth¥¢¥¯¥»¥µ¥ê¡¼¤òÃµ¤¹¤¿¤á¤Î¡ÖÃ¼Ëö¤òÃµ¤¹¡×µ¡Ç½¤âÅëºÜ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ç¤¹¡£
5·îÃæ½Ü¤ËÈ¯É½¤«
¡ÖPixel Buds A¡×¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¥Û¥ï¥¤¥È¤Î¤Û¤«¤Ë¥À¡¼¥¯¥°¥ê¡¼¥ó¤â¥é¥¤¥ó¥Ê¥Ã¥×¤µ¤ì¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ç¤¹¡£
ËÜÀ½ÉÊ¤Ï¡¢2021Ç¯5·î18Æü¡Á20Æü¤Ë³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤ë¡ÖGoogle I/O¡×¤ÇÈ¯É½¤µ¤ì¤ë²ÄÇ½À¤¬¹â¤¤¤È¡¢GizmoChina¤ÏÍ½ÁÛ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
Source:Gizmochina, Android¡Ê@Android¡Ë/Twitter
(FT729)