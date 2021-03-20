滅多に見れないであろう摩訶不思議な光景 5選
この広い地球上では自然が織りなす摩訶不思議な光景や、人工物による奇妙な光景などを目撃することが出来ます。
さまざまな条件が重なった時だけ目にすることができる光景もあれば、特定の場所に行けば必ず見ることができる光景もあったりします。
珍百景と言えるかどうかはわかりませんが、滅多に見れないであろう摩訶不思議な光景をいくつかご紹介させていただきます。
https://www.reddit.com/r/mildlyinteresting/comments/lt74m8/flock_of_sparrows_portaying_a_horse_while_horses/
馬が疾走する真上を鳥の群れが飛んでいます。偶然にも鳥の群れのフォーメーションが馬の形。
https://www.reddit.com/r/mildlyinteresting/comments/ki6i6x/a_tree_growing_on_the_branch_of_another_tree/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3
木の枝からもう1本の別の木が誕生しました。
https://www.reddit.com/r/mildlyinteresting/comments/m8fddr/bubbly_clouds/
泡のような雲。
https://www.reddit.com/r/mildlyinteresting/comments/jyooam/blue_sky_reflecting_on_neighboring_building_with/
ガラス張りのビルには青空が映っているのに、目の前の空は真っ暗。
https://www.reddit.com/r/mildlyinteresting/comments/m8s2qj/cruise_on_optical_illusion/
ホバークラフトじゃないのに、空中に浮く豪華客船。
※画像：Redditより引用
https://www.reddit.com/r/mildlyinteresting/comments/jyooam/blue_sky_reflecting_on_neighboring_building_with/
(執筆者: 6PAC)