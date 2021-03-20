



リーク情報的中率97.8%のKang 康总氏によれば、iPad Pro（2021年モデル）の量産が開始されたようです。

Kang 康总氏が中国のソーシャルメディアWeiboに、「iPad Pro 2021 Ramp」と、短いメッセージを投稿しました。







DuanRui氏（@duanrui1205）が、Rampとは少量生産から大量生産（量産）に移行することを示す用語で、正確には「Ramp-up mass production」のことだと説明しています。



RAMP: In modern industrial mass production, especially in the electronics industry, the transition of new products from small-batch production to mass production is called RAMP, which is accurately called ramp-up mass production. The content comes from WeiBo, translated by Google

— DuanRui (@duanrui1205) March 19, 2021