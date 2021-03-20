 
リーク情報的中率97.8%のKang 康总氏によれば、iPad Pro（2021年モデル）の量産が開始されたようです。

量産に移行

Kang 康总氏が中国のソーシャルメディアWeiboに、「iPad Pro 2021 Ramp」と、短いメッセージを投稿しました。
 


 
DuanRui氏（@duanrui1205）が、Rampとは少量生産から大量生産（量産）に移行することを示す用語で、正確には「Ramp-up mass production」のことだと説明しています。
 

新型iPad Pro、A14X Bionicを搭載し、5Gに対応する？

TF Securitiesのアナリスト、ミンチー・クオ氏は、新型12.9インチiPad Proの量産開始時期は4月中旬から下旬だと伝えていました。
 
新型iPad Proは、12.9インチモデルがミニLEDバックライトディスプレイ、A14X Bionicを搭載し、5Gに対応、11インチモデルはディスプレイに変更なく、A14X Bionicを搭載し、5Gに対応すると噂されています。
 
これらの製品は、Appleが4月に開催するイベントか、プレスリリースで発表されると予想されています。
 
 
Source:Kang/Weibo via Duan Rui/Twitter
Photo:Apple Hub/Twitter
(FT729)