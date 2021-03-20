iPad Pro（2021年モデル）が量産開始〜予想通り、4月に発売か
リーク情報的中率97.8%のKang 康总氏によれば、iPad Pro（2021年モデル）の量産が開始されたようです。
量産に移行
Kang 康总氏が中国のソーシャルメディアWeiboに、「iPad Pro 2021 Ramp」と、短いメッセージを投稿しました。
Kang：iPad Pro 2021 Ramp pic.twitter.com/2OT6AGaGbO
— DuanRui (@duanrui1205) March 19, 2021
DuanRui氏（@duanrui1205）が、Rampとは少量生産から大量生産（量産）に移行することを示す用語で、正確には「Ramp-up mass production」のことだと説明しています。
RAMP: In modern industrial mass production, especially in the electronics industry, the transition of new products from small-batch production to mass production is called RAMP, which is accurately called ramp-up mass production. The content comes from WeiBo, translated by Google
— DuanRui (@duanrui1205) March 19, 2021
新型iPad Pro、A14X Bionicを搭載し、5Gに対応する？
TF Securitiesのアナリスト、ミンチー・クオ氏は、新型12.9インチiPad Proの量産開始時期は4月中旬から下旬だと伝えていました。
新型iPad Proは、12.9インチモデルがミニLEDバックライトディスプレイ、A14X Bionicを搭載し、5Gに対応、11インチモデルはディスプレイに変更なく、A14X Bionicを搭載し、5Gに対応すると噂されています。
これらの製品は、Appleが4月に開催するイベントか、プレスリリースで発表されると予想されています。
Source:Kang/Weibo via Duan Rui/Twitter
Photo:Apple Hub/Twitter
