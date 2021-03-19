 
Twitterは、iOSアプリ内でそのままYouTube動画をフルに視聴できる新機能の追加を検討しており、テストを行っている、と発表しました。

Twitterアプリを離れずにYouTube動画の視聴が可能に

iOSアプリで先行的にYouTube動画をタイムライン上で会話を離れることなくフル視聴できる新機能のテストを始めました。

 


 
機能が実装された暁には、YouTubeリンクをTwitterアプリ外で開くことなく動画の視聴が可能になります。
 
Twitterは同時に、高画質画像の新たな共有方法についてもiOSとAndroidで実験を行っている、とツイートしています。設定を変更することで、最高4Kの大きさの画像を投稿できるようです。
 


 
 
Source:9to5Mac
(lexi)