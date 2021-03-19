



Twitterは、iOSアプリ内でそのままYouTube動画をフルに視聴できる新機能の追加を検討しており、テストを行っている、と発表しました。

iOSアプリで先行的にYouTube動画をタイムライン上で会話を離れることなくフル視聴できる新機能のテストを始めました。

Starting today on iOS, we’re testing a way to watch YouTube videos directly in your Home timeline, without leaving the conversation on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/V4qzMJMEBs





機能が実装された暁には、YouTubeリンクをTwitterアプリ外で開くことなく動画の視聴が可能になります。



Twitterは同時に、高画質画像の新たな共有方法についてもiOSとAndroidで実験を行っている、とツイートしています。設定を変更することで、最高4Kの大きさの画像を投稿できるようです。



Have a collection of higher res photos waiting to be shared? We’re testing ways for you to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS.

If you're in the test, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings to get started. pic.twitter.com/EgW5fsb8Z8

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2021