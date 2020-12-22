



Ãæ¹ñ¥Ù¥ó¥À¡¼OPPO¤Ï¡¢¼«Æ°¼Ö¤Î¸°¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ë¸«¤¨¤ë¿·¤¿¤ÊÀÞ¤ê¤¿¤¿¤ß¥¹¥Þ¥Û¤Î¥³¥ó¥»¥×¥È¡ÖOppo X nendo¡×¤ò¥½¡¼¥·¥ã¥ë¥á¥Ç¥£¥¢¾å¤ÇÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

3ÃÊ³¬¤Î¥Ç¥£¥¹¥×¥ì¥¤É½¼¨·ÁÂÖ

Oppo¤ÏÆüËÜ¤Î¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¥¹¥¿¥¸¥ªnendo¤È³«È¯¤·¤¿ÀÞ¤ê¾ö¤ß¥¹¥Þ¥Û¤ò¡Ö¥¹¥é¥¤¥É - ¥Õ¥©¥ó¡×¤È¸Æ¤ó¤Ç¤ª¤ê¡¢¾õ¶·¤Ë±þ¤¸¤Æ3¤ÄÀÞ¤ê¤Ç¥³¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¥È¤Ë¤Þ¤È¤Þ¤ë¥³¥ó¥»¥×¥È¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹¤Ï¡¢¼þ°Ï¤Î´Ä¶­¤È¤Î¥¤¥ó¥¿¥é¥¯¥·¥ç¥ó¤òÂ¥¿Ê¤¹¤ë¤È¤Î¤³¤È¤Ç¤¹¡£



Today, we¡Çre showcasing two new design concepts produced in collaboration with leading Japanese design studio, nendo. First, is the ¡Æslide-phone¡Ç, which features a triple-hinge foldable screen system. #OPPOxnendo pic.twitter.com/r6YNrc2EmP — OPPO (@oppo) December 14, 2020





1ÃÊ³¬ÀÞ¤ê¾ö¤ß¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹¤ò³È¤²¤ë¤È¡¢40¥ß¥ê¤Î¥·¥ó¥×¥ë¤Ê¥Ç¥£¥¹¥×¥ì¥¤¤¬´é¤ò½Ð¤·¡¢¥Õ¥ë¥¹¥¯¥ê¡¼¥ó¤òÉ¬Í×¤È¤·¤Ê¤¤¥¿¥¹¥¯¤ò¤³¤Ê¤¹¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£Ãå¿®ÍúÎò¤äÄÌÃÎ¡¢²»³ÚºÆÀ¸¥¤¥ó¥¿¡¼¥Õ¥§¡¼¥¹¤Ê¤É¤ÎÉ½¼¨¤Ë¤Ô¤Ã¤¿¤ê¤Ç¤¹¡£



Sliding one fold up exposes 40 mm of the screen with simple functions that don¡Çt need a full screen. These are ideal for applications like call history, notifications, and music player interfaces. #OPPOxnendo pic.twitter.com/sEfTVspPPs — OPPO (@oppo) December 14, 2020





ÀÞ¤ê¾ö¤ß¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹¤ò2ÃÊ³¬³È¤²¤¿¤È¤­¡¢80¥ß¥ê¤Î¥Ç¥£¥¹¥×¥ì¥¤¤¬¸½¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£¼Ì¿¿»£±Æ¤ä¡¢¥¹¥é¥¤¥É¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ë¤ò»ÈÍÑ¤¹¤ë¥²¡¼¥à¥×¥ì¥¤¤Ê¤É¤ò¹Ô¤¦¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£



A secondary fold reveals 80mm of the slide-phone screen, ideal for taking photos or even adapting to particular games using the side control. #OPPOxnendo pic.twitter.com/XUj9Qaaemn — OPPO (@oppo) December 14, 2020







Source:nendo, @oppo/Twitter via TechRadar

