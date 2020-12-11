「The Game Awards 2020」最新情報まとめ【リアルタイム更新】
アメリカ・カリフォルニア州のロサンゼルスにて、日本時間の12月11日9時00分より「The Game Awards 2020」が開催される。この記事ではその最新情報をリアルタイムにてお伝えしていく予定だ。
『The Game Awards』は年末に毎年開催される最大規模のゲームアワードイベントで、ゲーム業界人たちが投票する「D.I.C.E. Awards」、開発者たちによって選出される「Game Developers Choice Awards」と並び権威があるとされている。
各アワードのノミネート作品はこちらの記事にあるので、リスト代わりにチェックしつつ視聴してみてほしい。また、ニコニコ動画では、同時翻訳配信も実施されている。
年末最大のゲームアワードショー「The Game Awards 2020」最新情報まとめ【リアルタイム更新】https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/SLSNAjxCUo— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 10, 2020
「The Game Awards」プレショーの時点で複数の受賞作が発表されれている（1/2）— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 10, 2020
・ベストスコア／ミュージック賞
『ファイナルファンタジーVII リメイク』
・ベストアクション／アドベンチャーゲーム賞
『The Last of Us Part II』https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020
発表済みの「The Game Awards 2020」受賞作品まとめ（2/2）— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 10, 2020
・ベストファミリーゲーム賞
『あつまれ どうぶつの森』
・ベストコミュニティサポート賞
『Fall Guys』
・ベストデビュー賞
『Phasmophobia』https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards
現在は『ペルソナ5』の演奏パフォーマンスが放送中。「The Game Awards 2020」のメインショーは9:00よりスタート予定だhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/mzdIloGAJ7— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 10, 2020
リメイク版『NieR Replicant』最新映像が公開。4月23日にPS4、Xbox One、Steamでリリースへhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/dBlmbZXbAc— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 10, 2020
ベストeスポーツゲームを『リーグ・オブ・レジェンズ』が受賞。またコーチ賞をZonic、イベント賞を「LoLワールドチャンピオンシップ」、ホスト賞をSjokzが受賞、チーム賞をG2 eSportsが受賞している。また選手賞はShowmakerにhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/kIzm7iNB3r— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『Century Age of Ashes』2021年2月に発売へ。『パンツァードラグーン』を強く想起させるドラゴンに騎乗したシューティングゲーム性が披露されたhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/BzcBBilCJL— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
「The Game Awards 2020」がスタート。今年はコロナの影響でゲストはZOOMでの参加となる。キアヌ・リーブスも出演予定とのことhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/x3ZdiUxIQ1— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『スマブラSP』にセフィロス参戦決定！https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
#『大乱闘スマッシュブラザーズ SPECIAL』 #TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/O3QiXmU1XK
『大乱闘スマッシュブラザーズ SPECIAL』にセフィロス参戦決定。おなじみのテーマ曲とともにプレイ映像が解禁。12月に配信へhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#大乱闘スマッシュブラザーズSpecial pic.twitter.com/kqmevDe9iF— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『Perfect Dark』最新作が正式発表。2000年にレア社がリリースしたFPSタイトル— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
ティーザー映像のみが公開されており、ゲーム内容などは不明https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh
#『大乱闘スマッシュブラザーズ SPECIAL』 #TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/QBs84FItFi
『Back 4 Blood』正式発表。『Left 4 Dead』（『L4D』）を手掛けた元スタッフが在籍のTurtle Rock Studiosが手掛ける最新作https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/E6pGmPQBt6— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『Back 4 Blood』クローズドアルファテストが現地時間の12月17日にスタートへ。2021年6月にリリース予定となっているhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/d9P61YfhZl— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『Legends』5月7日にリリースへhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/RBXqR26tE3— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『Scavebgers』PC版ベータテストが本日からスタートへ。https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/cuYEKuXd7i— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
ベストオンゴーイングゲーム賞（運営中のゲーム）を『No Man's Sky』が受賞。ローンチで批判を浴びたものの長きにわたりアップデートを続けてきたタイトルhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/ByJKB1Hhxw— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『The Callisto Protocol』2022年にリリースへ。『Dead Space』スタッフ在籍のStriking Distance Studiosが手掛ける、怪異と戦うホラーゲームにhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/87W3QG67Dw— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『Warhammer 40,000 DARKTIDE』開発中https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/8WnruPmiQF— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
ベストアートディレクション賞を『Ghost of Tsushima』が受賞https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/xYLZbvBKfs— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
ベストVR／ARを『Half-Life Alyx』、ベストスポーツゲーム賞を『TTony Hawk's Pro Skater』が受賞。またもっとも期待する未来のタイトルに送られる賞は『Elden Ring』となったhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/pEybhhdrN1— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『Open Roads』が現在開発中。ふたりの女性が秋の時期に車でドライブする様子が情緒豊かなアニメーションで描かれたhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/iCxQpCKSJb— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
スーパーウパータイムhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/fORGQ4GFrb— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『Disco Elysium』ファイナル・カットが2021年3月に配信へ。全プレイヤーへ無料で提供される拡張アップデートとなるhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/RqX6iqwesD— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
BioWareがシリーズ最新作『Dragon Age』の最新映像を公開https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/bVkGodTddZ— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
Amplitudeとセガが『Endless Dungeon』を開発中。見下ろし視点のSFアクションゲームにhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/DlSvVdZUJ7— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『黒い砂漠』開発スタジオの新作『紅の砂漠』の最新映像が公開。広大な世界を探索するオープンワールドアクション・アドベンチャーゲームに。圧巻のグラフィックスが披露されたhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/GlN9g8LI8T— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
ベストナラティブ賞を『The Last of Us Part II』が受賞。素晴らしい物語の伝え方を有するゲームに伝えられるhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/q2EkDKTTiy— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/H1VWFbrDjX— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『Overcooked All You Can Eat!』の「Swedish Chef」DLCが無料で配信へhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/uN00Tw9c3b— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『Warframe』がEpic Games Storeで現在からプレイ可能にhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/gS2fFdHuwN— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『Call of Duty: Warzone』のシーズン1が始動。12月16日にコンテンツアップデートが実施へhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/5fTef615fZ— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『スーパーマリオ』シリーズの楽曲を演奏する特別コンサートが実施中https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/qbfKj7tiv2— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
郊外の街並みを情緒豊かに描いた『Season』の映像が公開https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/wJSuvzvFdM— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
ゲーム・フォア・インパクト賞を『Tell My Why』が受賞。『Life is Strange』のDontnod Entertainmentが開発中のアドベンチャーゲームhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/IdG85pxo0S— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
人気の恐竜MMOゲーム『ARK』の続編となる『ARK II』（ARK2）が正式発表https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/atVp1PWd5P— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
恐竜MMO『ARK』アニメシリーズ化決定！2022年に配信へhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/LOe3h3ePJT— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『Fall Guys』シーズン3が12月15日からスタートへ。最新映像が公開https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/zE9G448Gn0— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『Elite Dangerous』のDLC「Odyssey」が予約販売でPC向けにスタート。2021年初旬にリリース予定https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/oGzkmK5tgk— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
【ついに来た】Turtle Rock Studiosの協力プレイFPS『Back 4 Blood』が6月22日発売https://t.co/BNERY0NbLh— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
協力型ゾンビFPS『L4D』の血を受け継ぐ新作。ベータテスト登録は12月11日より開始。12月17日よりテストスタート。初のゲームプレイ動画も公開 pic.twitter.com/pfWp1SwjCc
スクエニの新作『Outriders』が2021年2月2日にリリースへ、予約販売が開始。またbilibiliによる『FIST Forged In Shadow Torch』が2021年春に配信予定https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/hbyFk33BZ4— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
トム・ホランドがThe Game Awardsに出演https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/Bl748GogY5— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
ベストマルチプレイヤーゲーム賞を『Among Us』が受賞https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/aqMGPrKdyj— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『死霊のはらわた』のゲーム版『Evil Dead The Game』が正式発表https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/9ZdwlPLfoz— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『魔界村』が戻ってくる。『Ghosts'n Goblins Rersurrection』がNintendo Switchで2021年2月25日にリリース決定https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/RrVq6y9PLm— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
ベストインディーゲーム賞を『Hades』、オーディオデザイン賞を『The Last of Us Part II』、RPG賞を『FF7R』、シミュレーション／ストラテジー賞を『Microsoft Flight Simulator』が受賞。なおプレイヤー投票部門は『Ghost of Tsushima』となっているhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/EmzELO7ZBL— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
ベスト格闘ゲーム賞を『Mortal Komabt 11』が受賞https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/oBSAQtefzN— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
『Microsoft Flight Simulator』が2021年夏にXboxの各機種でリリース決定https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/wfqtAbBoQq— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
PS向けタイトル『Returnal』の映像が公開https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/rdereuMpNN— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
EA Originalsの新作『It Takes Two』正式発表。ふたりで協力して進めていくアクション・アドベンチャーゲームに。2021年3月26日リリースへhttps://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/Ovob9vDKPQ— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
米任天堂の元社長レジーことレジナルド・フィサメィ氏が登場https://t.co/q3oqLP87Uh#TheGameAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/O9nmcF50fq— 電ファミニコゲーマー (@denfaminicogame) December 11, 2020
リアルタイム更新中。
※画像はすべて配信映像からキャプチャしたものです。
文／ishigenn
Twitter：@ishigenn