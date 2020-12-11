アメリカ・カリフォルニア州のロサンゼルスにて、日本時間の12月11日9時00分より「The Game Awards 2020」が開催される。この記事ではその最新情報をリアルタイムにてお伝えしていく予定だ。

『The Game Awards』は年末に毎年開催される最大規模のゲームアワードイベントで、ゲーム業界人たちが投票する「D.I.C.E. Awards」、開発者たちによって選出される「Game Developers Choice Awards」と並び権威があるとされている。

各アワードのノミネート作品はこちらの記事にあるので、リスト代わりにチェックしつつ視聴してみてほしい。また、ニコニコ動画では、同時翻訳配信も実施されている。

※画像はすべて配信映像からキャプチャしたものです。

文／ishigenn