人気レストランでの日常を追うリアリティ番組『バンダーパンプ・ルールズ』 への出演で知られる、ブリタニー・カートライト（31歳）。今年9月に第一子妊娠を発表した彼女がSNSに自身の写真を投稿したところ、「お腹が大きすぎる」というコメントが届くことに。そこでブリタニーがとった行動とは…？

共演者でもあるジャックス・テイラーと2015年頃から交際をはじめ、2019年に結婚を果たしたブリタニー・カートライト。二人は、交際中からスピンオフで冠番組が誕生するなど人気カップルとして注目を集めてきた。

そんなブリタニーが、第一子の妊娠を発表したのは今年9月のこと。妊娠が分かった瞬間の喜びを「幸せすぎて、まずは泣いて、それから笑って。3回も検査薬を使って確かめて、また泣いたわ」と語ったことも。

そしてInstagramには、エコー写真と共に家族写真を投稿。以降も子どもの性別を発表するなど、幸せいっぱいな投稿が続いていた。ところが、現在妊娠16週の彼女に対して「お腹が大きすぎる」とのコメントが寄せられるように…。

そこで彼女は、妊娠中のお腹のサイズは人それぞれであることを主張するために、とある記事を引用したInstagramストーリーを投稿。

さらに、「私は幸せで、健康です。どんなに批判をされても、妊娠生活を楽しもうと思います」と宣言したブリタニー。その言葉通り、ハロウィンではお腹の膨らみを利用し、グリンチを完璧に再現！

ある専門家によれば、胎児の位置や母親の身長など、複合的な要因によってお腹が目立つ場合や目立たない場合があるとのこと。それでなくても心身ともに様々な変化が訪れる妊娠期間を、ブリタニーが心穏やかに過ごせることを祈るばかり。

Through this first and second trimester I have been super sick so I’ve spent most of my days in bed (or close to the bathroom 🤢) and it's been exhausting. Let me tell y'all, morning sickness does NOT just happen in the morning! While trying to find every remedy in the book I've been googling and googling, and a friend told me to try the @peanut app. Peanut is an amazing community of moms, moms-to-be, and women trying for babies. It's a safe space to meet friends, find support, and ask all of your questions. It's been such a valuable support system for me! Even if you're awake at 2am, there's always someone to chat with who happens to be in the same situation. It's the support system we all need, especially at times like this. If you're already a mother, going through pregnancy, or looking to start a family I highly recommend @peanut ! Let me know if you're already on there and what y'all think! 💙🙏🏻 #ad