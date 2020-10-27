批判殺到…物議を醸したキム・カーダシアンの誕生日会とは？
40歳の誕生日を迎えたキム・カーダシアンが、「プライベート・アイランド」で開いたというパーティの写真をInstagramに投稿。新型コロナウイルスのパンデミックで打撃を受けている数多くの人たちから、批判が殺到している。
キムの投稿は、次のような内容。
40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40
「今年の誕生日は、何より私が今の私になるのを助けてくれた人たちと一緒に過ごしたかったの」
「最も身近な人たちに、2週前から何度も検査を受けてもらい、外出しないようお願いし、そしてサプライズでプライベート・アイランドに招待しました。ここにいるほんのわずかな間だけは、（世の中がこれまでどおり）普通であるように振る舞うことができるわ」
「私たちは踊り、自転車に乗り、クジラのそばを泳ぎ、カヤックに乗り、ビーチで映画を見ました。そして、ほかにもたくさんのことをしました。こうしたことは今、ほとんどの人にとって手の届かないこと。だからこういうとき私は改めて、自分の暮らしはどれほど恵まれているのかと、おそれ多く感じます」
パンデミックが収束しないなか、アメリカでは失業率が急上昇し、過去最悪の水準が続いている。世界全体では来年までに、極度の貧困に苦しむ人が現在より1億5000万人増えると予想されている。
新型コロナウイルスによる死者は、アメリカ国内だけでも20万人超え。そして、世界では各地で、人種差別や構造的な不平等に対する抗議活動が発生している。
不謹慎だと批判が殺到してしまった今回の投稿について、キムはどう思っているのだろう…？
※この翻訳は抄訳です。
Translation：Hearst Contents Hub