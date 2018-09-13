ロンドンを拠点に活動するジェラード・ゲシングスさんは、これまで多くの動物の写真を撮影してきたフォトグラファー。そんな彼が最近取り組んでいるのが、「人間と猫のそっくりさん」プロジェクト！

その出来栄えが素晴らしいと話題を呼んでいます。

View this post on Instagram Do You Look Like Your Cat? My new card game comes out on Monday and is featured in @guardianweekend tomorrow. Go get a copy! It took ages to put this together and I hope you like it. The words in the game were written by my lovely friend @lickedspoon Huge thanks also to @mr.ben_design @mezphotostudio @bvonenoch @phewstudio and everyone who gave up their time, and cat. Thanks also to @laurencekingpub for believing me when I said it could be done. A post shared by Gerrard Gethings (@gezgethings) on Oct 9, 2020 at 8:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram When the moustache guy lets you down. You have to step up #doyoulooklikeyourcat A post shared by Gerrard Gethings (@gezgethings) on Oct 18, 2020 at 5:29am PDT

原題のプロジェクトタイトルは「Do you look like your cat？（あなたとあなたの猫は似てる？）」とされているため、猫とその飼い主の写真を撮影しているように思われますが、＜boredpanda＞によると、実際は先に被写体となる猫の写真を撮り、その猫にそっくりな人間のモデルを見つけ出して、別途撮影を行っているそう。

View this post on Instagram Love this hair colour. #doyoulooklikeyourcat @laurencekingpub A post shared by Gerrard Gethings (@gezgethings) on Oct 20, 2020 at 6:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram Love these two. @gregdraven @laurencekingpub #doyoulooklikeyourcat A post shared by Gerrard Gethings (@gezgethings) on Oct 19, 2020 at 4:02am PDT

実はこのプロジェクトに着手する前は、「Do you look like your dog？（あなたとあなたの犬は似てる？）」というプロジェクトを手がけていたジェラードさん。多くの雑誌で紹介されたり、カードゲームが発売されたり、今月には写真集が出版されたりと、大きな反響を呼んだため、次は猫でチャレンジしようと思ったのだとか。

View this post on Instagram One of my favourite couples. I think these guys deserve a post of their own. I love a bichon. #doyoulooklikeyourdog A post shared by Gerrard Gethings (@gezgethings) on Sep 13, 2018 at 11:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram The dog pictures in Personal mag, Germany today. The book version of Do You Look Like Your Dog will be on sale worldwide from August 11th. More excitingly, the CAT PROJECT launches at the same time! Interesting factoid - the dog game has sold more copies in Germany than anywhere else in Europe. The pictures have also been syndicated more in Germany than anywhere else in the world. Who knew. The most sales of the game itself have been in North America, followed by the UK. A post shared by Gerrard Gethings (@gezgethings) on Mar 9, 2020 at 9:41am PDT

10月12日（現地時間）に本国で発売された写真集。

また、今回の猫シリーズをカードゲーム化したものも、すでに発売中とのこと。

View this post on Instagram I’ve been asked to do a lot in my time, but never to be in a cat card game. ✅ #doyoulooklikeyourcat 📷 @gezgethings A post shared by Bahar (@berrieche) on Oct 20, 2020 at 1:28pm PDT

ジェラードさんいわく、犬を撮影するよりも猫を撮影するほうが、遥かに大変なのだそう。

「僕が照明などをセットしている間は、猫はテーブルの上で美しく座ってるんだけど、カメラを向けた途端に、どこかに隠れて出て来なくなっちゃうんだ。あと、猫は犬に比べて表情のバリエーションが少ないというのも、難しい点だね。たいてい驚いた顔や、訝し気な表情、怒った顔で見てくるんだ。チーズ欲しさに頑張ってくれる犬と違って、食べ物への反応も示さないしね」

今回のプロジェクトで多くの猫たちを撮影するため、イギリス中を駆け回ったというジェラードさん。時には何時間も運転して撮影に行ったものの、猫が協力してくれず、やむなく撤収したことも…。

そんな苦労の末に出来上がった渾身の作品たちを、とくとご堪能あれ♡

View this post on Instagram This cat. There can’t be a better cat anywhere than this one. Straight out of The Secret Life of Pets. #doyoulooklikeyourcat A post shared by Gerrard Gethings (@gezgethings) on Oct 13, 2020 at 3:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram Another from the game. The boxer is my friend @bvonenoch love this pair. #doyoulooklikeyourcat @laurencekingpub A post shared by Gerrard Gethings (@gezgethings) on Oct 16, 2020 at 6:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram Another image from Do You Look Like Your Cat. I was really struggling to find someone for this particular feline. It was @mr.ben_design who saved the day and found this guy. One of my absolute favourites. The cat was a joy to photograph too. Most of the others would have tested the patience of the Dalai Lama. #doyoulooklikeyourcat A post shared by Gerrard Gethings (@gezgethings) on Oct 11, 2020 at 4:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram I managed to shoehorn my favourites into the game too. Jarvis came to the studio but at the last minute he insisted on £10.00 for taking part. Cash. In advance. He’s a ruthless negotiator. doyoulooklikeyourcat @laurencekingpub A post shared by Gerrard Gethings (@gezgethings) on Oct 17, 2020 at 5:43am PDT