「完璧じゃなくていい」インフルエンサーがニキビ肌を見せた理由
スコットランド在住のインフルエンサー、ジェス・マッケンジーは肌荒れやニキビの悩みを抱えていた女性のひとり。SNS上で、メイクやフィルター加工などで肌をきれいに見せていたという彼女があるとき、ありのままの肌を投稿。そのきっかけになったこととは…？
𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫-𝐭𝐡𝐞-𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐳𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐦𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡-𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐲! That was until I found @zitsticka 𝐊𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐀 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 ⚡️ They help flatten the zit, reduce redness and make them smaller in size, or in my case, get rid of them completely! 𝐔𝐧𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥 I found them even more beneficial as they prevented me from sitting and picking my skin. Instead, I rubbed the super soft patch to ease the craving for popping/itching.
10代の頃は、ニキビとは無縁の生活を送っていたというジェス。20歳からニキビができ始め、その後も数は増加。それから病院へ行くことを決意し、2年間、できる限りの薬を試したもののニキビは悪化するばかり。その2年後、重度の嚢胞性ざ瘡と診断された。
ニキビがひどくなるにつれて、精神的にも落ち込んでいってしまい、自分自身を認識できないこともあったそう。
「正直に話すと、私はほとんどの夜泣いていました。鏡で自分の姿を見ていたことも原因のひとつです」
「常に友達や道ですれ違う人の肌と自分の肌を比べていました」
SNS上で完璧な肌を目にするたびに自分の肌を恥ずかしく感じ、メイクや画像編集でごまかす日々。終わらないニキビとの闘いに苦しんでいたジェスは、ほかの人がどう変わっていくのかが気になり「ニキビ ビフォーアフター」とInstagram上で検索してみることに。
そこで見つけたのは、ニキビがあっても修正されていないありのままの肌の写真。さらに「#acnepositivity」というありのままの肌を投稿するハッシュタグにもエンパワメントされたという。「Instagram上でも完璧でいなくてもいい」「ニキビがあるのは普通のことで、美しいもの」そう感じた彼女は、ニキビに悩むのは自分だけではないと考え方が変わったそう。
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 ❣️ It's Acne Awareness Month and I want to make one thing clear because evidently... my skin is not. I'm not posting so I can find out about your magical vegan turmeric paste, your extortionate facial peels, your wondrous super cleanser for just £1.99, or your Arbonne products that 'clears breakouts in just two days'. Trust me, I've tried it all. I'm posting this to help normalise REAL SKIN! I'm so fed up of feeling shitty about my skin because when I scroll through social media all I see clear, flawless, pore-less, glowy skin pics! I'm thrilled for you all and of course, rather jealous but the harsh reality is the majority of these pictures are heavily filtered, edited or there's about 7 layers of makeup on to mask your apparent 'flaws'. Don't get me wrong, I love a good filter and I love playing around with makeup and how I feel when I wear it but those days are few and far between. In fact the only time I wear make up is if I'm going on a day/night out or if I'm posting something on social media... but why? Because I'm scared that I won't be accepted for who I am if I go bare faced? because I'd feel unworthy/ hideous because my skins not the same as all the other girls? Well to that I say f*ck it! In the last few weeks I've been unfollowing 'fake' accounts and following loads of skin positivity accounts so I can fill my home screen and explore page with REAL skin! I've learnt so much about myself and about acne and acceptance from this and I hope that one day I can be that for you too! It's a process though and the first step is: if you don't like it, I couldn't give a sh*t 💅🏽 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐈𝐒 𝐌𝐄 I'll continue to post pictures with make up on but I'm also going to start posting pictures without make up on and share my acne journey with you!
それから数週間後、ジェスはありのままの肌を投稿することを決意。他の人々の反応は問題ではないと自分に言い聞かせながら投稿したものの、Instagramのコメントにはポジティブなコメントがたくさん！ これ以降、内面も外見も心地よく感じるようになったと『Inseider』に話した。
「ありのままの姿を見せることで、自分の肌も気持ちもずっと良くなっていると信じています。#acnepositivity とのつながりは私の人生を完全に変えました」
「美しさは完璧ではない。美しさとは、真の自分のことだと思います」
自分に自信を取り戻し、現在も#acnepositivityの投稿を続けているジェス。ニキビを受け入れながら、“本当の美しさ”に気が付いた彼女の笑顔にパワーをもらえる人も多いはず！