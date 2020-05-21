食べすぎだけでなく、食物不耐症や生理など、様々な要因から引き起こされるお腹のむくみ。定期的に繰り返される、ぽっこりお腹に悩まされている女性は少なくないはず。

Instagram上に130万人以上のフォロワーを抱えるボディアクティビストのダナエ・マーサーさんもその一人。本記事では、彼女がSNSに綴ったお腹のむくみに関する体験談を＜コスモポリタン アメリカ版＞からお届けします。

View this post on Instagram BLOATING ADVICE please. I also want to shoutout to my fav high-rise medium-compression leggings by @womensbest.me, now available at Namshi. More styles are in my stories (#YupSponsored #AlsoAnAd). As for bloating - I’ve had a puffy belly for YEARS. Maybe my entire life. Only lately, the bloating has gone crazy. It keeps waking me up and sometimes there’s quite bad discomfort - none of these things normal. So I’m on a journey to understand. I’m talking to experts and trying new things - including poo’ing into a cup (that’s this week) and doing a breath test that takes three hours. A lot of stuff hasn’t changed anything (like taking some probiotics or downing shots of wheatgrass). But I guess that’s all part of this journey: experimenting, testing, and learning. Everything is being documented for YouTube. If you’ve found anything that helps ease the discomfort, let me know. I’m all ears on this weird little gut healing journey of mine. Until I figure it out, I’m all about the high-rise leggings. #AgainThisisAcollab #butalsoadviceplease #womensbestwear #workoutkit #workoutstyles #bloating #guthealth A post shared by Danae | Angles + Self Love (@danaemercer) on Jul 10, 2020 at 8:11am PDT

社会が決めた“美”の概念に惑わされることなく、 自分らしい体型を愛そうという「ボディポジティブ」を広めるべく、ボディアクティビストはもちろん、ライターやコラムニストとしても活躍しているダナエさん。SNSも彼女の発信の場となっており、特にInstagramのアカウントでは、セルライトやストレッチマークに加工や修正を施さないリアルな姿を投稿し、人々を勇気づけている。

また、“完璧”に見える写真はいくらでもトリック次第で作ることができるということも訴えており、SNSで見かける他人の姿と自分を比べる無意味さについても啓蒙。

View this post on Instagram Let’s talk EDITING APPS. This transformation took all of two minutes. I smudged out stretchmarks and swapped my bloating for a bum, brightened my eyes and smoothed that great lil mid-forehead vein. In just 120 seconds, I became a SHINIER, GLOSSIER version of myself. And it was incredibly easy. I used to edit my photos like this. When I was recovering from my relapse, I felt delicate. Insecure. So I would use apps like these to make myself THINNER. Always, always thinner. Because in my mind, thin was perfect. And maybe if I was perfect, everything would be ok. Maybe I would be loved. So I have NO anger towards people who use these. No anger. Because I’ve been there. Instead I want to stress to YOU how OFTEN it happens. How in addition to posing and lighting and outfit swaps and all the shiny things I talk about on here, there’s always this lil side of technology. And I want to say that if you’re someone who uses these often, Who changes your body or changes your skin or changes YOU, Know you are seen. You are worthy. And you are LOVED, EXACTLY as you already are. No technology-sponsored changes required. Stay safe out there gals. We’re in this together. Original photo @chiclebelle #instagramvsreality #feminist #beforeandafter #instavsreality #iweigh #bodyacceptance #selflove A post shared by Danae | Angles + Self Love (@danaemercer) on Jun 28, 2020 at 6:23am PDT

▲「アプリを使えば、たった2分で加工できる時代です。私も過去に、自信の無さからこういった加工を施していた時代がありました。だからこそ、気持ちはよく分かるんです。肌を、体を、あなた自身を加工せずにはいられない人に伝えたいのは、どうか自分の価値を見失わないでということです（※一部割愛・抄訳）」と綴ったダナエさん。ストレッチマークを消し、お腹をへこませるなど、あえて自分の写真に加工を施す過程を公開している。

そんなダナエさんが繰り返しInstagramに投稿しているのが、自身も悩まされているという「お腹のむくみ」や「腹部膨張」について。投稿内では、「少しのむくみなら問題ないものの、痛みの伴うむくみの場合には医療機関に相談するべき」との注意喚起も行っている。

View this post on Instagram BLOATING 🎈Do you squeeze in your tummy ALL THE TIME? I realized this month that I do it CONSTANTLY. I’m always trying to hide my bloat. That’s why I’m on this gut healing journey. I want to UNDERSTAND and FIX whatever’s going on, not just squeeze away the symptoms. Because while SOME BLOATING is normal, when it’s excessive or PAINFUL, it’s not. Honestly I’m not sure if DAIRY is the problem (like this sort of silly picture suggests). Or if it’s gluten. Or too much bacteria. Or not enough. And it seems like there are a thousand and one different solutions. But I’m learning. This week I got my SIBO and GUT HEALTH tests back. The results shocked me. I’ll talk about them, but not yet - I want to meet with the doctor first to understand the implications and next steps. For now, I’d be just happy to hear your stories below. It’s nice to know I’m not alone on this journey. And that we’re in this together. Kit - My favorite red from @womensbestwear #selflove #selfacceptance #yesitsacollabwithwomensbest #iworkwiththem #bloating #guthealth #digestionissues #instavsreality A post shared by Danae | Angles + Self Love (@danaemercer) on Aug 15, 2020 at 7:13am PDT

「あなたはいつも、お腹を引っ込めていませんか？ 実は私自身も、これまでよくお腹のむくみを隠すために引っ込めてきていました」

「だからこそ、私は自分の腸を癒す旅に出ました。ただお腹をひっこめて隠すのではなく、身体で一体何が起こっているのかを理解して解決したかったから。ちょっとしたむくみはよくあることですが、痛みを伴っている場合には気をつけなければなりません」

「（私に身体にとって）乳製品が合わないのか、グルテンなのか、はたまた細菌のせいなのか、それとも何かの栄養素が足りていないのか、まだ原因は定かではありません。数多く解決策があるなかで、私はまず学ぶことから始めることにしました」

「今週、SIBO（小腸内細菌異常増殖）と腸の健康検査を受けましたが、結果はショッキングなものでした。それについて話すのはまたの機会に。まずは症状の意味と次のステップを理解するために、医師に診てもらいたいと思っています」

隠れた原因を見過ごして（お腹をへこませるといった）一時的な対処をするより、 問題と向き合うことが大切であることを訴えたダナエさん。投稿後も、検便や呼気試験などを通して原因究明を図っているものの未だはっきりとした原因が分かっていないことを明かしている。

ダナエさんの投稿のコメント欄には「私もよく、痛みを伴うむくみとガス溜まりを感じていました！」「22歳の頃からお腹のむくみに悩まされています」といった共感の声が溢れ、さらにはそれぞれが抱えてきた原因や実践してきた対処法についてもシェアされる場に。

ダナエさんは他にも、お腹のむくみによって自信をなくす必要はないというボディアクティビストらしい投稿も続けている。

View this post on Instagram Hands up if you can relate! 😂🙋‍♀️ Buuuut jokes aside - BLOATING happens to me a LOT. When I’m hormonal. When I’m stressed. When I eat this or that. And most the time I’m OK with it, but sometimes, sometimes it hits me hard. Today was one of those days. But here’s where BODY ACCEPTANCE comes in. And here’s what I want to say to all YOU GALS. Body acceptance tells us that even on our bad days - and we will have bad days, even Lizzo has bad days - we are still worth KINDNESS. We still deserve FOOD. We are STILL incredible creatures that can move and train and work and play and relax. And that a bad DAY or a BAD BLOAT doesn’t MAKE US BAD. Every time one of those negative pebbles of thought pops up (‘I’m disgusting’ ‘I’m a failure’ ‘Maybe I should just skip the next meal’), wrap it in the softness of self love. Again and again until the SELF DOUBT wobbles drift off or fade away or are forgotten, if only for a moment. This helps me on hard days. This gives me strength on good ones. And honestly, you gals do too. I’m glad we’re in this together. x Kit @womensbest.me @womensbestwear #selflove #bopo #bloating #normalizenormalbodies A post shared by Danae | Angles + Self Love (@danaemercer) on May 21, 2020 at 6:57am PDT

「私にとって“お腹のむくみ”は、日常茶飯事。ホルモン療法を受けているとき、ストレスを感じているとき、何かを食べたときなどに起こることが多いです。たいていの場合は問題ないけれど、時々そうじゃない時もあります。そしてまさに今日が、その大丈夫ではない日でした。でも、忘れないで。お腹のむくみが自分自身の価値を損なうわけでないということを」

食べ物に原因が隠れている場合もあれば、その他の原因から引き起こされている可能性もある「お腹のむくみ」。もし慢性的に悩まされているようなら、そして不快感や痛みを伴っている場合には、医療機関への受診を検討してみて！