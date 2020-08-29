俳優のチャドウィック・ボーズマンががんで亡くなったというニュースは、映画業界のみならず全世界に衝撃を与えた。本来ならば1人の男性として、そしてアーティストとして人生とキャリアの最も良い時期を過ごしているはずだった。マーベル・シネマティック・ユニバースの最も重要な作品のひとつで主演を務め、商業的にも批評的にも大きな成功を集めた彼はあまりにも早くこの世を去ってしまった。

この悲しいニュースを受け、MCUファミリーを含む、ボーズマンと仕事をした数多くの業界人がSNSで追悼の意を表している。

マーベル・スタジオは「あなたのレガシーは永遠に残るだろう」とボーズマンを称えた。

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz - Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

また、『ブラックパンサー』をプロデュースしたマーベル・スタジオの社長兼チーフ・クリエイティブ・オフィサーのケヴィン・ファイギはディズニーを通してIGNに以下の声明を出している。

「チャドウィックの死に打ちひしがれています。彼は我々のティ・チャラでありブラックパンサーであり、とても大切な友人でした。彼は現場に足を踏み入れる度に全身からカリスマと喜びを発していて、スクリーンに映る度に忘れられないような印象を与えました。彼は映像作品で素晴らしい人々を演じてきましたが、偉人たちをスクリーンで蘇らせることにかけて彼ほど優れた人はいませんでした。そして、彼は演じた人々と同じくらい賢くて心優しく、強靭な人でした。彼はそれらの偉人たちと並ぶアイコンとして歴史に残ることでしょう。マーベル・スタジオのファミリーは彼の死を深く悼み、彼の家族と共に今夜は深い悲しみに包まれています」

ディズニーの会長、ロバート・アイガーは「チャドウィック・ボーズマンの悲劇的な死にひどく心を痛めています。非凡な才能をもち、私がこれまで出会った人々のなかで最も優しくて、他人を思いやる人でした。『ブラックパンサー』では限りない力強さ、威厳、深みをもって革新的な役を演じ、偏見やステレオタイプを粉々に破壊したのです」とコメントしている。

We are crushed. Marvel has lost a true superhero and friend, but our hearts are heaviest for Chadwick’s family. Chadwick was a singular force whose King T’Challa showed the world the power of good and the meaning of loyalty and friendship. Wakanda forever, my friend. - Louis D'Esposito (@louisde2) August 29, 2020

We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of #chadwickboseman -- an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met. He brought enormous strength, dignity and depth to his groundbreaking role of Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes, - Robert Iger (@RobertIger) August 29, 2020

『ブラックパンサー』の共演者アンジェラ・バセット（ティ・チャラの母親役ラモンダ）、スターリング・K・ブラウン（ウンジョブ役）、MCUの仲間であるキャプテン・アメリカ役のクリス・エヴァンス、ハルク役のマーク・ラファロ、ソー役のクリス・ヘムズワース、スパイダーマン役のトム・ホランド、ウォーマシン役のドン・チードル、キャプテン・マーベル役のブリー・ラーソン、ニック・フューリー役のサミュエル・L・ジャクソン、シャンチー役のシム・リウから悲しみの声があがっている。

『ドクター・ストレンジ』の監督スコット・デリクソン、デッドプール役のライアン・レイノルズ、ブレイドを演じることが決まっているマハーシャラ・アリ、「ガーディアンズ・オブ・ギャラクシー」シリーズのクリス・プラットとゾーイ・サルダナ、『マイティ・ソー バトルロイヤル』のタイカ・ワイティティ監督らもそれぞれボーズマンを追悼している。

View this post on Instagram “It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett) on Aug 28, 2020 at 8:43pm PDT

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq - Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020

スターリング・K・ブラウン：言葉もない。安らかに眠りたまえ、兄弟よ。この世界で君がやってくれたことのすべてに感謝する。友達でいてくれてありがとう。君は愛されていたし、いなくなって本当に悲しく思う。

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

クリス・エヴァンス：打ちひしがれています。心が痛むどころの話ではありません。チャドウィックは特別な人間で、真に独創的な人間でした。仕事に深くコミットし、常に好奇心をもっていたアーティストでした。まだまだ素晴らしい仕事をたくさんしていくはずだったのに。彼と友人関係であったことに限りなく感謝しています。偉大なまま、安らかに眠りたまえ、国王よ」

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. - Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

マーク・ラファロ：私に言えるのは、今年のすでに山積している悲劇はチャドウィック・ボーズマンの喪失によってさらに決定的になってしまったということです。なんて素晴らしい人物で、なんて計り知れない才能だっただろう。兄弟、君は史上最高の人間の1人で、君の偉業はまだ始まったばかりだった。君を愛している。

View this post on Instagram Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP @chadwickboseman A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Aug 28, 2020 at 8:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Chadwick, you were even more of a hero off screen than on. A role model not only to me on set, but to millions of others around the world. You brought joy and happiness to so many and I’m proud to have been able to call you a friend. RIP Chadwick A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Aug 28, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn - Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed RIP - Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 29, 2020

サミュエル・L・ジャクソン：君がしてくれたすべてのことに感謝したい。我々はそれを必要としていたし、その思い出をいつまでも大切にするだろう。才能豊かで、惜しみなく人に与えるアーティストであり、兄弟だった。君がいなくなってしまって心から寂しく思う。安らかに眠りたまえ。

ブリー・ラーソン：チャドウィックはエネルギーに溢れ、周りの人を平穏な気持ちにさせてくれる人でした。自分自身以上に多くの人々に尽くした人でした。相手が本当に元気なのか時間をとって確かめ、自信を失っているときには勇気づけてくれました。彼との思い出をもっていることを光栄に思います。あの会話と笑い。私の心はあなたとあなたの家族のもとにあります。あなたがいなくなって悲しい。決して忘れません。偉大なまま、安らかに眠ってください、友よ。

I want to be crystal clear: without Chadwick, and what he gave to his character, there is no Shang Chi. Period. My career rides on the coattails of a great man.



I wish I would have had the opportunity to tell him in person - but I'll fight for him always, my Eternal King. - Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 29, 2020

シム・リウ：これ以上ないほどはっきりさせておきたい。チャドウィックがいなければ、そして彼があのキャラクターのためにやってくれたことがなければ、シャンチーはありえなかった。断言できる。私のキャリアはこの偉大なる人物がいなければ、ありえなかっただろう。それを直接伝える機会があればよかったのにと願わずにはいられない。彼は私にとって永遠の国王で、いつでも彼のために戦うだろう。

Crushed.

It’s hard not to despair right now. pic.twitter.com/QkIKJTp9XC - N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 29, 2020

スコット・デリクソン：ひどい衝撃を受けている。絶望せずにはいられない。

I’ll miss waiting to see what he does next. Rest in power. https://t.co/PkRjw4HKSF - Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) August 29, 2020

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. - Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020

ライアン・レイノルズ：なんて残酷な喪失だろう。安らかに眠りたまえ、チャドウィック。

View this post on Instagram Peace King... Thank you for your extraordinary work, your exemplary character and leadership. Love you Brother. A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on Aug 28, 2020 at 8:25pm PDT

My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever https://t.co/j5JWSeiqd5 - chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 29, 2020

クリス・プラット：チャドウィックの家族と彼が愛した人々のために祈っています。彼の凄まじい才能を世界中が惜しむでしょう。安らかに眠りたまえ。

I’m gonna have to tell Cy, Bowie and Zen that T’Challa has passed. What other king can I tell them about now? pic.twitter.com/AFEFxJOFd5 - Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) August 29, 2020

Devastating news. We lost a great one. Takoto mai rā e Āriki. #chadwickboseman - Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 29, 2020

タイカ・ワイティティ：あまりにも衝撃的なニュースです。我々は偉大な人物を失いました。安らかに眠りたまえ。

View this post on Instagram Rest In Peace brother. A wonderful human being taken too soon. Thank you for the legacy you leave behind. #chadwickboseman #king A post shared by Frank Grillo (@frankgrillo1) on Aug 28, 2020 at 9:28pm PDT

Tears overflowing. You will forever be mighty and beloved. Thank you for sharing yourself so powerfully, beautifully and generously in this lifetime. We were lucky to have so much of you. Praying and sending love and many blessings to your family. #LegendsNeverDie #WakandaForever - Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) August 29, 2020

マーベルのライバルであるDCコミックス、そしてDC映画に出演するヴィオラ・デイヴィス、ジェイソン・モモアも“国王”の死に哀悼の意を表している。

To a hero who transcends universes. Wakanda Forever. Rest in Power Chadwick. pic.twitter.com/F5YhIbK4wg - DC (@DCComics) August 29, 2020

DCコミックス：ユニバースを超越したヒーローへ。ワカンダよ、永遠に。偉大なまま、安らかに眠りたまえチャドウィック。

Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh - Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

View this post on Instagram all my aloha and condolences to his ohana. i’m truly gutted. what a wonderful spirit. i’m so sorry RIP REPOST FROM : @chadwickboseman It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ ⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣ ⁣ It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣ ⁣ He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣ ⁣ The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣ ⁣ Photo Credit: @samjonespictures A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Aug 28, 2020 at 7:55pm PDT

ドウェイン・ジョンソン、オプラ・ウィンフリー、ジェイミー・フォックス、『ゲット・アウト』のジョーダン・ピール、監督のエイヴァ・デュヴァーネイ、ポップスターのマライア・キャリー、『ムーンライト』のバリー・ジェンキンス監督も続いた。

Hard to hear about this.

Rest in love, brother.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8 - Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020

What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42 - Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 29, 2020

View this post on Instagram Please Jesus please... I know you know what’s best... but at this moment our hearts are writhing with so much pain... so to lose this beautiful black king renders me weak...please watch over his family and loved ones.... @chadwickboseman you have touched the lives of all of us... u will forever be remembered in the highest regard... REST IN POWER! our black king! Our black panther! /a> A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Aug 28, 2020 at 8:05pm PDT

This is a crushing blow. - Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

View this post on Instagram I don’t like to run to posting but you were always so solid and kind when we crossed paths. I wanna hold you up. Love to your family. Rest In Peace brother. A post shared by LaKeith Htiekal Stanfield (@lakeithstanfield3) on Aug 28, 2020 at 7:26pm PDT

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb - Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

This is heartbreaking. Thank you for persevering through it all. You leave behind an incredible body of work and an inspiring legacy. Rest in power. Chadwick Forever. https://t.co/grXopcMLCq - Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 29, 2020

BLACK PANTHER wasn't just a movie. It was a society shifting event that opened a million minds and doors, and its success was driven by Chadwick Boseman's tremendous presence, spirit, and performance. Rest in peace. - Greg Pak (@gregpak) August 29, 2020

In power



Eternally in power - Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 29, 2020

A hero in every sense. Rest in power to Chadwick Boseman whose gifts will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/84KwX0N4D8 - NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 29, 2020

ハフィントン・ポストの記者マット・ジェイコブスは、『ブラックパンサー』の役作りについてボーズマンに尋ねたインタビュー記事を改めて公開。当時、闘病中であるとは夢にも思っていなかったジェイコブズが「役のための体作りで痩せたり太ったりで、すごく大変だったんじゃないですか？」と聞くと、ボーズマンは「それはもう、あたなの思いもよらないくらいです（笑）。本当に、思いもよりませんよ。長生きして、いつかこの時の話をしたいと思っているんです」と答えていたのだという。