『スーパーナチュラル』ジャレッド・パダレッキ＆ジェンセン・アクレスに直撃インタビュー！二人でインパラに乗り続ける!?

この投稿をInstagramで見る

We have accepted the #5K4Kids challenge to raise awareness for BGCAA! @jensenackles, the kids and I will run, mostly walk, or be pulled happily in a wagon on a 5k for the boys and girls club kids! @bgcaustin serves over 16,000 Club youth annually with high-quality and safe out-of-school programming. However, over 105,000 Austin area youth still lack free or affordable care each day. Help us raise awareness to the challenges that face our youth! We know many face limitations when it comes to giving now so if you are unable that's ok, just join on 7/28 for live updates along the way! Check out your local boys and girls club for ways to help! #linkinbiotodonate