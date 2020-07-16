『エージェント・オブ・シールド』ファイナルシーズンで、オリジナルキャストが監督デビュー！

この投稿をInstagramで見る

I am the director of next week's epsiode of @agentsofshield !! Thank you @lorrainecink (icon in @marvel ) for helping me get the news out there. It was a dream come true to direct my bestest, most talented friends in the greatest show on earth created by the most amazing and supportive bosses, @motancharoen @misterkarate #JossWhedon #JeffBell #JephLoeb . AND written by the insanely talented @drewzgreenberg . Like haaalllllowe! Thank you @abcnetwork for giving me this opportunity, you foster talent and create pathways into the industry in a way that is incredible and consistent. So. Much. To. Say. But this isn't an #oscar speech . I am so grateful to my mentor @clarkgregg for always being so supportive and championing me from day dot. I cannot wait for everyone to see how much he and @chloebennet aaaabsolutely SLAY #709. Both so crazy supportive and incredible, along with all the cast. Also, shoutout to @jjward12 who brought me hot lemon water and was SO well behaved . Okay, for goodness sakes imma have to go into the comments... To get to work with our utterly brilliant crew as an actor AND director is beyond words. So many Trail Blazers who fiercely supported me, @mtbradner you are my hero. It's a crazy epsiode you guys. I'm so excited for you to see it. Edit bc clearly this caption needs to be longer. Shoutout to the best Sound Dept in the biz, who bedazzled my coms @kennfuller @tompayne5 @ronhairjr @kevinculligan89