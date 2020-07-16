『エージェント・オブ・シールド』ファイナルシーズンで、オリジナルキャストが監督デビュー！
米ABCの人気マーベルドラマ『エージェント・オブ・シールド』で、シーズン1から出演しているあのキャストがファイナルとなるシーズン7のエピソードで監督デビューを飾ることが明らかとなった。米Comicbook.comが報じている。
国際平和組織S.H.I.E.L.D.の活躍を描く『エージェント・オブ・シールド』は、現在ABCでファイナルとなるシーズン7が放送中だが、撮影はすでに2019年に終了している。そんななか、7月22日（水）に放送されるシーズン7の第9話「As I Have Always Been（原題）」で生化学者のジェマ・シモンズ役で出演しているエリザベス・ヘンストリッジがメガホンを取っていたことがわかった。
15日（水）にオンエアされた第8話「After, Before（原題）」終了後に、エリザベスは自身のInstagramに「D.I.R.E.C.T.O.R.（監督）」とプリントされたディレクターチェアの画像をアップして報告。
I am the director of next week's epsiode of @agentsofshield !! Thank you @lorrainecink (icon in @marvel ) for helping me get the news out there. It was a dream come true to direct my bestest, most talented friends in the greatest show on earth created by the most amazing and supportive bosses, @motancharoen @misterkarate #JossWhedon #JeffBell #JephLoeb . AND written by the insanely talented @drewzgreenberg . Like haaalllllowe! Thank you @abcnetwork for giving me this opportunity, you foster talent and create pathways into the industry in a way that is incredible and consistent. So. Much. To. Say. But this isn't an #oscar speech . I am so grateful to my mentor @clarkgregg for always being so supportive and championing me from day dot. I cannot wait for everyone to see how much he and @chloebennet aaaabsolutely SLAY #709. Both so crazy supportive and incredible, along with all the cast. Also, shoutout to @jjward12 who brought me hot lemon water and was SO well behaved . Okay, for goodness sakes imma have to go into the comments... To get to work with our utterly brilliant crew as an actor AND director is beyond words. So many Trail Blazers who fiercely supported me, @mtbradner you are my hero. It's a crazy epsiode you guys. I'm so excited for you to see it. Edit bc clearly this caption needs to be longer. Shoutout to the best Sound Dept in the biz, who bedazzled my coms @kennfuller @tompayne5 @ronhairjr @kevinculligan89
そして、「来週の『エージェント・オブ・シールド』のエピソードの監督は私なの!! 最高に素晴らしく協力的な上司によって生み出された、地球上で最も素晴らしい番組に出演する、私の最高に才能にあふれた仲間を演出する夢が叶ったわ」と言葉を添え、喜びを伝えた。
第9話「As I Have Always Been（原題）」の予告映像によると、かなり緊張感あふれるエピソードになるという。
またエリザベスは、ロライン・シンクが司会を務めるMarvel EntertainmentのYouTubeチャンネルの番組に出演し、「ご存じの通り、かなり前に撮影をしたから、ずっと（監督デビューしたことを）秘密にしていたの。だから、そのことをシェアできてすごく嬉しい」とコメントし、もうすぐ自分が監督したエピソードが放送されることに興奮を隠し切れない様子だった。
『エージェント・オブ・シールド』ではこれまでに、フィル・コールソン役のクラーク・グレッグが、シーズン5の第6話「残酷なゲーム」とシーズン6の第1話「欠けたピース」でエピソード監督を務めていた。
『エージェント・オブ・シールド』のファイナルシーズンは、ABCにて毎週水曜に放送中。シリーズ最終回となる第13話は、8月19日（水）にオンエアされる予定。（海外ドラマNAVI）
Photo:『エージェント・オブ・シールド』(c) ABC Studios & Marvel