『モダン・ファミリー』ジェシー・タイラー・ファーガソンと夫が第一子のパパに！
人気ファミリードラマ『モダン・ファミリー』で、11シーズンにわたり弁護士のミッチェル・プリチェットを演じたジェシー・タイラー・ファーガソンと夫が第一子を迎えたことが明らかとなった。米Entertainment Weeklyが報じている。
米PEOPLEにミッチェルが、夫でプロデューサー・俳優のジャスティン・ミキタとの間に第一子が生まれたことを発表。「ジェシーとジャスティンが、2020年7月7日にベケット・メーサー・ファーガソン＝ミキタを迎えました。新米両親は、3人家族として始める新たな旅に歓喜してワクワクしています」とコメントしている。
この投稿をInstagramで見る
Thanks to @variety for including our love story in your pride issue. link in bio
今年1月にジェシーが米バラエティ番組『The Late Late Show』に出演した際、司会のジェームズ・コーデンとゲストとして登場していたチャーリー・ハナム（『サン・オブ・アナーキー』）に赤ちゃんが誕生することを報告。「まだ誰にも伝えてなかったんだけど、僕たち3人と観客のみんなの秘密にできるなら言うけど、実は7月に夫と一緒に赤ちゃんを迎えるんだ」と明かしていたそうだ。
そのときにジェシーは赤ちゃんの性別は言わず、「人間の赤ちゃんだよ」と冗談を交えながらコメントし、2月には赤ちゃんの誕生を祝うベビーシャワーを開催。『モダン・ファミリー』の共演者であるソフィア・ベルガラやサラ・ハイランドをはじめ、カリスマ・ヘアスタイリストのジェン・アトキン、ブロードウェイ女優のショシャナ・ビーン、リサ・リナ（『メルローズ・プレイス』）らが出席していた。
2010年頃に交際を開始したジェシーとジャスティンは2012年に婚約を発表し、2013年7月にニューヨークで結婚式を挙げている。ジェシー＆ジャスティン、第一子の誕生おめでとう！
この投稿をInstagramで見る
Time flies. 11 glorious years. I'll never forget watching the pilot the day after it aired on Sept 24, 2009 in the afternoon in between studying for my constitutional law class. I had been completely decimated from the 2008 November election when Prop 8 passed in CA, barring same sex marriage. My best girlfriend Jen told me I just had to take a break from studying and watch Modern Family. I had been in a state somewhere between a) how could my state, the most liberal state?!, vote against my right to love AND b) how incredible that I just watched the first African American man be elected POTUS. Right after I watched the pilot I went to the gym - a respite I rarely granted myself during law school as studying was much more important for me (& necessary). I was feeling energized from this quirky little show that had the most incredible representation of a queer family in the dynamics of a larger mixed family that reminded me so much of my own. Plus, that ending! The pilot will always be with me. Then, right before my eyes, was @jessetyler. I seized the opportunity & I gushed about how important this show and this representation was for the queer community especially then, in 2009. He surprisingly gushed back, being kind and engaging me in conversation. The rest, as they say, is history. Modern Family's last episode airs April 8. Love you guys! Thanks for 11 years of laughs & love.
なお、ジェシーが出演していた『モダン・ファミリー』は、米ABCにてファイナルシーズンの放送が4月に終了した。（海外ドラマNAVI）
Photo:ジャスティン・ミキタの公式Instagramより