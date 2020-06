新たな英国犯罪捜査ドラマが誕生！今度は家庭で起きた事件を捜査

この投稿をInstagramで見る

This is SO EXCITING! I've been dying to tell everyone this! The Fawley series has been picked up for TV by Castlefield, part of the Fremantle group. It's genuinely a dream come true. Can't wait to see who they cast for Adam.... @penguinukbooks @vikingbooksuk #books #booksofinstagram #crimebooks #crimefiction #thriller