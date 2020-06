『ザ・ホワイトハウス』と『GRIMM』のスター主演ドラマ、1シーズンで打ち切り

この投稿をInstagramで見る

It's a wild time right now. So, I wish I had better news. But I just wanted to say, Thank You So Much to the fans of @PerfectHarmony For Your Love. @NBC quietly cancelled the show last week. There will be no Season 2. But this is the most talented and Diverse group of people I have Ever worked with in front of and behind the camera & I had the time of my life with You, my #PerfectHarmony Family. Xo❤