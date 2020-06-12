PS5、本体デザインが公開！ 『スパイダーマン』『バイオ』など新作ソフトも発表
2020年の年末商戦期に発売を予定している「PlayStation5（PS5）」の本体デザインが公開され、PS5向けに登場する28本のゲームタイトルも発表された。
■大胆かつ斬新なデザインに！
日本時間6月12日（金）に開催されたソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの映像イベントで、2トーンの色使いで、大胆かつ斬新な印象の本体デザインが初披露。
また、Ultra HD Blu-rayディスクドライブを備えたスタンダードなモデルと、ディスクドライブがないデジタル・エディションの2種展開であることも明かされた。価格やさらなる詳細は後日発表予定。
■『スパイダーマン』など28タイトルが公開
さらに本イベントでは、PS5による「未来のゲーム体験」を実現する新作タイトル28本も公開。
PlayStation Studiosの独占タイトルからは、『Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales』（Insomniac Games）、『グランツーリスモ７』（ポリフォニー・デジタル）、そして『Horizon Forbidden West』（Guerrilla Games）の映像が初お披露目。
また、ソフトウェアメーカー各社からは、『NBA 2K21』（2K，Visual Concepts）、『バイオハザード ヴィレッジ』（Capcom）などの人気フランチャイズの新作に加え、『DEATHLOOP』（Bethesda）、『Project Athia』（Square Enix／Luminous Productions）をはじめとする完全新規タイトルと、インディーデベロッパー各社からも、『Stray』（Annapurna／Blue Twelve Studio）や『Bugsnax』（Young Horses）などが披露され、多彩なコンテンツが並んだ。
■SIEワールドワイド・スタジオおよびパートナー会社制作のPS5タイトル
『Astro’s Playroom』（JAPANスタジオ）
『Demon’s Souls』（Bluepoint Games／JAPANスタジオ）
『Destruction All Stars （Lucid Games／XDEV）
『グランツーリスモ7』（ポリフォニー・デジタル）
『Horizon Forbidden West』（Guerrilla Games）
『Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales』（Insomniac Games）
『Ratchet ＆ Clank: Rift Apart』（Insomniac Games）
『Returnal』（Housemarque／XDEV）
『Sackboy A Big Adventure』（Sumo Digital / XDEV）
■ソフトウェアメーカー各社のPS5タイトル
『Bugsnax』（Young Horses）
『DEATHLOOP』（Bethesda）
『Ghostwire: Tokyo』（Bethesda）
『Godfall』（Gearbox Publishing／Counterplay Games）
『Goodbye Volcano High』（KO-OP）
『Grand Theft Auto V 、GTAオンライン』（Rockstar Games）
『ヒットマン3』（IO Interactive）
『JETT : The Far Shore』（Superbrothers）
『Kena：Bridge of the Spirits』（Ember Lab）
『Little Devil Inside』（Neostream Interactive）
『NBA 2K21』（2K, Visual Concepts）
『Oddworld Soulstorm （Oddworld Inhabitants）
『Pragmata』（Capcom）
『Project Athia（仮）』（Square Enix／Luminous Productions）
『バイオハザード ヴィレッジ』（Capcom）
『Solar Ash』（Annapurna Interactive／Heart Machine）
『Stray』（Annapurna／Blue Twelve Studio）
『Tribes of Midgard』（Gearbox Publishing／Norsfell）
『The Pathless』（Annapurna Interactive／Giant Squid）