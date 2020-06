『マンダロリアン』監督陣＆クリエイターの座談会！シーズン1の舞台裏について語る

この投稿をInstagramで見る

May the 4th Be With You everyone -- Happy #StarWarsDay! For all of you Star Wars fans, Episode One of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is now available on Disney+. Join @jonfavreau and all of us directors as we pull back the curtain on @themandalorian and talk about what we love so much about Star Wars. Working alongside @dave.filoni, @rickfamuyiwa, #DeborahChow, and @taikawaititi was an inspiration and a blast -- they all bring #StarWars to the next galaxy. Above all, thank you to George Lucas, the man who started it all, and the fans who have kept this saga alive for over 40 years!