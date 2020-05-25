営業を再開している映画館リスト（※5月25日更新）
新型コロナウイルスの国内感染者数が徐々に減り、各地で緊急事態宣言が解除・段階的緩和がされた。休館を余儀なくされていた映画館が、感染予防対策を徹底し少しずつ営業を再開している（※5月25日更新）。
営業を再開している映画館リスト
TOHOシネマズ おいらせ下田
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/049/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 仙台
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/078/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 秋田
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/050/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 水戸内原
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/025/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ ひたちなか
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/024/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 宇都宮
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/015/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ ファボーレ富山
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/053/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 高岡
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/054/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 上田
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/068/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 岐阜
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/020/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ モレラ岐阜
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/030/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 浜松
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/004/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ サンストリート浜北
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/039/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ ららぽーと磐田
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/065/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 名古屋ベイシティ
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/002/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 木曽川
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/016/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 津島
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/026/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 赤池
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/079/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 東浦
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/021/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 橿原
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/013/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 岡南
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/031/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 新居浜
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/048/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 高知
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/017/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 天神・ソラリア館
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/056/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 直方
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/022/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 福津
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/069/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 長崎
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/046/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 熊本サクラマチ
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/083/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ はません
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/027/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 宇城
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/057/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 光の森
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/014/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 大分わさだ
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/055/TNPI2000J01.do
TOHOシネマズ 与次郎
公式サイト：https://hlo.tohotheater.jp/net/schedule/033/TNPI2000J01.do
イオンシネマ弘前
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/hirosaki/
イオンシネマ北上
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/kitakami/
イオンシネマ石巻
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/ishinomaki/
イオンシネマ名取
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/natori/
イオンシネマ大曲
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/oomagari/
イオンシネマ米沢
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/yonezawa/
イオンシネマ天童
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/tendo/
イオンシネマ三川
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/mikawa/
イオンシネマ福島
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/fukushima/
イオンシネマ下妻
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/shimotsuma/
イオンシネマ守谷
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/moriya/
イオンシネマ高崎
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/takasaki/
イオンシネマ新潟西
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/niigata/
イオンシネマ新潟南
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/niigataminami/
イオンシネマ太田
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/oota/
イオンシネマ県央
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/kenoh/
イオンシネマ金沢
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/kanazawa/
イオンシネマ金沢フォーラス
公式サイト：https://cinema.aeoncinema.com/wm/kanazawaforus/
イオンシネマ新小松
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/shinkomatsu/
イオンシネマ御経塚
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/okyozuka/
イオンシネマ松本
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/matsumoto/
イオンシネマ各務原
公式サイト：https://cinema.aeoncinema.com/wm/kakamigahara/
イオンシネマ富士宮
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/fujinomiya/
イオンシネマ大高
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/oodaka/
イオンシネマ名古屋茶屋
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/nagoyachaya/
イオンシネマワンダー
公式サイト：https://cinema.aeoncinema.com/wm/wonder/
イオンシネマ岡崎
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/okazaki/
イオンシネマ豊川
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/toyokawa/
イオンシネマ豊田KiTARA
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/toyota/
イオンシネマ常滑
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/tokoname/
イオンシネマ長久手
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/nagakute/
イオンシネマ津
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/tsu/
イオンシネマ津南
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/tsuminami/
イオンシネマ桑名
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/kuwana/
イオンシネマ鈴鹿
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/suzuka/
イオンシネマ東員
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/toin/
イオンシネマ近江八幡
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/oumihachiman/
イオンシネマ草津
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/kusatsu/
イオンシネマ京都桂川
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/katsuragawa/
イオンシネマ高の原
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/takanohara/
イオンシネマ久御山
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/kumiyama/
イオンシネマ大日
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/dainichi/
イオンシネマ茨木
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/ibaraki/
イオンシネマりんくう泉南
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/sennan/
イオンシネマ四條畷
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/shijonawate/
イオンシネマ明石
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/akashi/
イオンシネマ加古川
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/kakogawa/
イオンシネマ三田ウッディタウン
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/sanda/
イオンシネマ西大和
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/nishiyamato/
イオンシネマ和歌山
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/wakayama/
イオンシネマ岡山
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/okayama/
イオンシネマ広島
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/hiroshima/
イオンシネマ広島西風新都
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/seifu/
イオンシネマ防府
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/hofu/
イオンシネマ徳島
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/tokushima/
イオンシネマ高松東
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/takamatsu/
イオンシネマ宇多津
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/utazu/
イオンシネマ綾川
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/ayagawa/
イオンシネマ今治新都市
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/imabari/
イオンシネマ戸畑
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/tobata/
イオンシネマ筑紫野
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/chikushino/
イオンシネマ大野城
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/ohnojo/
イオンシネマ福岡
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/fukuoka/
イオンシネマ佐賀大和
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/sagayamato/
イオンシネマ熊本
公式サイト：https://www.aeoncinema.com/cinema/kumamoto/
MOVIX仙台
公式サイト：https://www.smt-cinema.com/site/sendai/index.html
MOVIX利府
公式サイト：https://www.smt-cinema.com/site/rifu/index.html
MOVIXつくば
公式サイト：https://www.smt-cinema.com/site/tsukuba/index.html
MOVIX宇都宮
公式サイト：https://www.smt-cinema.com/site/utsunomiya/
MOVIX伊勢崎
公式サイト：https://www.smt-cinema.com/site/isesaki/index.html
MOVIX清水
公式サイト：https://www.smt-cinema.com/site/shimizu/
MOVIX三好
公式サイト：https://www.smt-cinema.com/site/miyoshi/
MOVIX京都
公式サイト：https://www.smt-cinema.com/site/kyoto/index.html
MOVIX堺
公式サイト：https://www.smt-cinema.com/site/sakai/index.html
MOVIX八尾
公式サイト：https://www.smt-cinema.com/site/yao/index.html
MOVIXあまがさき
公式サイト：https://www.smt-cinema.com/site/amagasaki/
MOVIX日吉津
公式サイト：https://www.smt-cinema.com/site/hiezu/
MOVIX倉敷
公式サイト：https://www.smt-cinema.com/site/kurashiki/
MOVIX周南
公式サイト：https://www.smt-cinema.com/site/shunan/
ユナイテッド・シネマ フォルテ宮城大河原
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/ogawara/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ 水戸
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/mito/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ アシコタウンあしかが
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/ashikaga/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ 前橋
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/maebashi/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ 新潟
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/niigata/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ 金沢
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/kanazawa/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ 豊橋18
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/toyohashi/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ 岡崎
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/okazaki/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ 稲沢
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/inazawa/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ 阿久比
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/agui/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ 大津
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/otsu/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ 岸和田
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/kishiwada/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ 枚方
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/hirakata/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ 橿原
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/kashihara/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ フジグラン今治
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/imabari/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ キャナルシティ13
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/canalcity/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ 福岡ももち
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/fukuokamomochi/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ なかま16
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/nakama/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ トリアス久山
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/hisayama/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ 長崎
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/nagasaki/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ 熊本
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/kumamoto/index.html
ユナイテッド・シネマ PARCO CITY 浦添
公式サイト：https://www.unitedcinemas.jp/urasoe/index.html
シネマサンシャイン土浦
公式サイト：https://www.cinemasunshine.co.jp/theater/tsuchiura/
シネマサンシャインかほく
公式サイト：https://www.cinemasunshine.co.jp/theater/kahoku/
シネマサンシャイン沼津
公式サイト：https://www.cinemasunshine.co.jp/theater/numazu/
シネマサンシャインららぽーと沼津
公式サイト：https://www.cinemasunshine.co.jp/theater/lalaportnumazu/
シネマサンシャイン大和郡山
公式サイト：https://www.cinemasunshine.co.jp/theater/yamatokoriyama/
シネマサンシャイン下関
公式サイト：https://www.cinemasunshine.co.jp/theater/shimonoseki/
シネマサンシャイン北島
公式サイト：https://www.cinemasunshine.co.jp/theater/kitajima/
シネマサンシャイン大街道
公式サイト：https://www.cinemasunshine.co.jp/theater/okaido/
シネマサンシャイン衣山
公式サイト：https://www.cinemasunshine.co.jp/theater/kinuyama/
シネマサンシャイン重信
公式サイト：https://www.cinemasunshine.co.jp/theater/shigenobu/
シネマサンシャインエミフルMASAKI
公式サイト：https://www.cinemasunshine.co.jp/theater/masaki/
シネマサンシャイン姶良
公式サイト：https://www.cinemasunshine.co.jp/theater/aira/
109シネマズ富谷
公式サイト：https://109cinemas.net/tomiya/
109シネマズ名古屋
公式サイト：https://109cinemas.net/nagoya/
109シネマズ四日市
公式サイト：https://109cinemas.net/yokkaichi/
109シネマズ明和
公式サイト：https://109cinemas.net/meiwa/
109シネマズ箕面
公式サイト：https://109cinemas.net/minoh/
109シネマズ広島
公式サイト：https://109cinemas.net/hiroshima/
109シネマズ佐賀
公式サイト：https://109cinemas.net/saga/
青森コロナシネマワールド
公式サイト：http://www.korona.co.jp/Cinema/aom/top.asp
金沢コロナシネマワールド
公式サイト：http://www.korona.co.jp/cinema/knz/top.asp
福井コロナシネマワールド
公式サイト：http://www.korona.co.jp/cinema/fuk/top.asp
大垣コロナシネマワールド
公式サイト：http://www.korona.co.jp/cinema/ogk/top.asp
中川コロナシネマワールド
公式サイト：http://www.korona.co.jp/cinema/nak/top.asp
豊川コロナシネマワールド
公式サイト：http://www.korona.co.jp/cinema/tok/top.asp
安城コロナシネマワールド
公式サイト：http://www.korona.co.jp/cinema/anj/top.asp
小牧コロナシネマワールド
公式サイト：http://www.korona.co.jp/cinema/kom/top.asp
福山コロナシネマワールド
公式サイト：http://www.korona.co.jp/cinema/fuy/top.asp
小倉コロナシネマワールド
公式サイト：http://www.korona.co.jp/cinema/kok/top.asp
テアトル梅田
公式サイト：https://ttcg.jp/theatre_umeda/
シネ・リーブル梅田
公式サイト：https://ttcg.jp/cinelibre_umeda/
シネ・リーブル神戸
公式サイト：https://ttcg.jp/cinelibre_kobe/
ディノスシネマズ旭川
公式サイト：https://www.sugai-dinos.jp/cinema/asahikawa/
ディノスシネマズ室蘭
公式サイト：https://www.sugai-dinos.jp/cinema/muroran/
ディノスシネマズ苫小牧
公式サイト：https://www.sugai-dinos.jp/cinema/tomakomai/
OSシネマズ神戸ハーバーランド
公式サイト：https://www.oscinemas.net/cgi-bin/pc/site/det.cgi?tsc=21120
OSシネマズミント神戸
公式サイト：https://www.oscinemas.net/cgi-bin/pc/site/det.cgi?tsc=21080
福山エーガル8シネマズ
公式サイト：https://www.furec.jp/
福山駅前シネマモード
公式サイト：https://www.furec.jp/cinema-mode/
セントラルシネマ三光
公式サイト：http://www.scc-8.jp/
セントラルシネマ宮崎
公式サイト：http://www.mcc-9.jp/
セントラルシネマ大牟田
公式サイト：http://www.occ-7.jp/
盛岡ピカデリー
公式サイト：http://nanbukogyo.jp/morioka/
鹿児島ミッテ10
公式サイト：https://tjoy.jp/kagoshima_mitte10
なんばパークスシネマ
公式サイト：https://www.parkscinema.com/site/namba/
大阪ステーションシティシネマ
公式サイト：https://www.osakastationcitycinema.com/sp/site/oscc/
シネマート心斎橋
公式サイト：http://www.cinemart.co.jp/theater/shinsaibashi/
中央映画劇場
公式サイト：https://chugeki.jp/
MOVIE ON（ムービーオン）やまがた
公式サイト：https://movieon.jp/
あまや座
公式サイト：http://amaya-za.com/
テアトルサンク
公式サイト：https://www.theatrecinq.jp/
センゲキシネマズ
公式サイト：http://www.sengeki.co.jp/
佐久アムシネマ
公式サイト：http://www.amenities.co.jp/amam/cinema
静岡東宝会館
公式サイト：http://www.cine-7.com/
シネマスコーレ
公式サイト：http://www.cinemaskhole.co.jp/cinema/html/
出町座
公式サイト：https://demachiza.com/
シネマ尾道
公式サイト：http://cinemaonomichi.com/
シアター・エンヤ
公式サイト：https://theater-enya.com/
他にも営業を再開している映画館・ミニシアターはある。いつも映画を観る映画館、お近くの映画館が営業を再開している場合があるため、気になった方は公式サイトなどを確認してほしい。
