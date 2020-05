『Glee』ブリタニー役ヘザー・モリス、ヌード流出騒動は「屈辱的だった」

この投稿をInstagramで見る

Okay so over 10 years ago, some of nude photos were leaked of me and many other actresses in the industry. To say I was MORTIFIED is an understatement; my body was and still is part of my job and I felt like I couldn't even walk around my work place thinking that everyone had seen every single piece of me (a couple of snide comments from co-stars game my way which didn't help). Shortly after that faded away into the abyss, I had two kids and became a mom, so till this day, I've been VERY sacred about how I display myself and definitely still don't even feel comfortable in anything riskay. But, to add no pressure to feeling like I need to be a twig or a certain weigh/shape/size (it's honestly a concept I've come to terms with that my body is beautiful regardless)...recently I began the @barrys 30 day challenge and I just want to say that during this quarantine I feel the best I've ever felt in over a decade its a f**cking challenge and a tough one at that, but I just want to say..let's not anyone feel ashamed of who we are and just go kick some ass when we want to and feel good about ourselves, okay!!? I'm done...