マーベル新ドラマ『WandaVision』コンセプトアートに込められた意味

この投稿をInstagramで見る

WandaVision! This show is going to be so good! What a fun show to work on. This (closeup) keyframe I did early on in the preproduction of the show is VERY different from the more superhero-y stuff I do. It was actually one of the most challenging keyframes to get right. I did a lot of revisions before getting to this final. Art is hard man! I've been doing it for a LONG time now but I can never say it's easy. It's always about working hard! #WandaVision #scarletwitch #vision #avengers #conceptart #keyframe #illustration #marvel #marvelstudios @paulbettany @elizabetholsenofficial