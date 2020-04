『Glee』レイチェル役のリア・ミシェルが第一子妊娠！

この投稿をInstagramで見る

Putting my phone down for the remaining days of 2019 to reflect and be present what an incredible year it's been. I started the year with not one but TWO amazing bachelorette parties in Hawaii and Arizona with the greatest girlfriends in the entire world And then the most beautiful dream came true and I got married to the most amazing man in the world. Our wedding weekend was so perfect and joyous, celebrating with our friends and family, such a true blessing. We had an incredible honeymoon in Bora Bora. We lived bi-coastal most of the year enjoying both East and West coasts and spent great times with our families. Living in Hawaii for a month filming was also so much fun! I can't believe I got to do that! And then another dream came true and I released my Christmas album which I'm so incredibly proud of. The last few months were filled with a lot of hard work and now it's time to enjoy all of the accomplishments and be grateful for another beautiful year. I am the most excited though about 2020 and all that it has in store! Love you all!