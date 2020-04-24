YOSHIKI「少しでもみんなの為に」とオフィシャルブログ開設
X JAPANのYOSHIKIが、新型コロナウイルス感染拡大で外出自粛が続く中、「少しでもみんなの為に何か出来ることがないか」という思いから、4月23日にオフィシャルブログを開設した。
・YOSHIKI「心が痛い」コロナ騒動に悲痛 医療機関に1000万円寄付
YOSHIKIはこの日、「YOSHIKIです！」と題してブログを初投稿。「YOSHIKIです。これは、YOSHIKIのアメブロ公式ブログです」と書き出すと、「みんなが自粛している間、少しでもみんなの為に何か出来ることがないかと思い、期間限定でこのブログを開設しました」とブログを開設した経緯を説明。
「『YOSHIKIの英会話レッスン』を始めます」と続けると、「新型コロナウイルスの影響下において、いま現在、日本にいて困っている外国の方、また、海外にいて困っている日本人の方々の役に立てばと思っています。参考にしてください」とコメント。以下の英文を記している。
This is Yoshiki and this is my official Ameba Blog.
While most people are practicing self restraint… "#StayHome", I have been thinking
if there is anything I can do to help. So I have decided to open this blog for the
time being (a limited period).
Using this blog, I will start new online English lessons.
Due to the effects of the new coronavirus, there are international people living in Japan who are going through difficult times as well as many Japanese people who are having difficulties overseas.
I hope that these new English lessons can be useful for people who are struggling.
・YOSHIKI「心が痛い」コロナ騒動に悲痛 医療機関に1000万円寄付
YOSHIKIはこの日、「YOSHIKIです！」と題してブログを初投稿。「YOSHIKIです。これは、YOSHIKIのアメブロ公式ブログです」と書き出すと、「みんなが自粛している間、少しでもみんなの為に何か出来ることがないかと思い、期間限定でこのブログを開設しました」とブログを開設した経緯を説明。
「『YOSHIKIの英会話レッスン』を始めます」と続けると、「新型コロナウイルスの影響下において、いま現在、日本にいて困っている外国の方、また、海外にいて困っている日本人の方々の役に立てばと思っています。参考にしてください」とコメント。以下の英文を記している。
This is Yoshiki and this is my official Ameba Blog.
While most people are practicing self restraint… "#StayHome", I have been thinking
if there is anything I can do to help. So I have decided to open this blog for the
time being (a limited period).
Using this blog, I will start new online English lessons.
Due to the effects of the new coronavirus, there are international people living in Japan who are going through difficult times as well as many Japanese people who are having difficulties overseas.
I hope that these new English lessons can be useful for people who are struggling.
【関連記事】
- YOSHIKI、公演中止で窮地に立つ世界の音楽関係者支援のため10万ドル寄付
- YOSHIKIが“ムチャぶり”した「てりやきマックバーガー」が爆売れ！
- ［動画］YOSHIKIの「結婚」発言に会場静まる
- ［動画］超レア！ YOSHIKIの花占い姿