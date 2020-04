『HAWAII FIVE-0』アダム・ノシムリ役イアン・アンソニー・デイル、作品に込めた想い

View this post on Instagram

Tonight marks my return to a show that for seven years has given me so many wonderful opportunities in my life and career. The opportunity to discover a land and a culture that has enriched my spirit and soul. The opportunity to collaborate and grow with a company that proves year in and year out to be the very best in the business. The opportunity to be part of a show that demonstrates how success can be achieved through diversity. And most importantly, the opportunity to develop deep and lasting friendships with so many of the cast, producers, and crew here on this enchanted island. And although some of those I've grown closest to have moved on to new adventures of their own and I will miss them dearly, I look forward to honoring their legacy by continually striving to represent strength and positivity through my portrayal of Adam Noshimuri just as they did with their characters. To those who have paved the way and blessed me to continue on this journey, to Peter, to CBS, the cast and crew, and all our amazing fans around the world who have welcomed me back and made me feel right at home, Mahalo. #H50