世界最大級のゲームイベント「E3」を主催するESAは、開催中止となった「E3 2020」の代替となるオンラインイベントを実施しないと、海外メディアPC Gamerを通じて発表した。ただしESAは今後、数ヶ月にわたり出展者と協力して個別企業の発表を促進し、それらを紹介していく予定だという。

今年3月12日、ESAは新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大が続くなかでE3 2020の開催中止を表明。6月中に新作の発表や最新情報を伝える“オンライン体験”を提供できないか模索していくと伝えたが、最終的にそういったイベントも開催されない運びとなった。

なお2021年のE3開催時期が今回告知されており、こちらは6月15日から6月17日までロサンゼルスのコンベンションセンターにて実施予定とされている。

すでにE3 2020の中止を受け、ゲーム関連企業の各社はそれらに変わるイベントを予告している。海外メディアIGNはデジタルイベント「Summer of Gaming」の開催を発表。2K、スクウェア・エニックス、セガ、バンダイナムコエンターテインメント、Devolver Digital、THQ Nordicなどと提携し、プレゼンテーションやリモートによる開発者インタビュー、ゲームプレイが紹介される。

またUbisoftとMicrosoft、Devolver Digital、Limited Run Gamesは、E3のキャンセル発表後になんらかの形でデジタルイベントを開催すると発表した。Limited Run Gamesはすでに6月のイベントの詳細も発表しており、公式Twitchアカウントでカンファレンスを実施するという。なお公式発表はされていないが、Microsoftに近しい起業家のジニー・コーイー氏は、Microsoftが2021年6月までイベントをオンライン優先で行う方針であることを伝えている。

近年カンファレンスを毎年開催してきたBethesda Softworksは、シニアバイスプレジデントのピート・ハインズ氏を通じて、少なくとも6月にイベントを行わないことを発表している。

An update regarding E3 2020. pic.twitter.com/cThkDIkfVm — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) March 11, 2020

E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks https://t.co/xckMKBPf9h — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 11, 2020

The week of E3 has always been a big part of what we do and are genuinely bummed about the cancelation of the event itself.



Lots to juggle but right now we plan on having a livestream Devolver Direct / press conference and possibly more. pic.twitter.com/nGDAEsIzUs — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

#E3Cancelled, but the show must go on!



Join us for #LRG3, our third totally-live, totally-bitchin press conference for the biggest announcements in the future of physical video games: June 8th at 3pm ET on https://t.co/vzY9JjjJzs. pic.twitter.com/HbfCN6w13W — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) March 11, 2020

Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June. We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) April 1, 2020

1995年から開催されてきたE3が中止となるのは、2020年が初めてとなる。新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大で企業だけでなく大型ゲームイベントも大きな影響を受けている。すでにEGX Rezzed 2020や台北ゲームショウなど、複数のイベントが延期や中止となった。一刻も早い終息を願うばかりだ。

ライター／古嶋 誉幸