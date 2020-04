この投稿をInstagramで見る

‪Guys I know we don’t want to hear it. But for now it’s masks, gloves, shades, and if you like, an @augustmcgregor ChampChamp hat, anytime you venture outside.‬ ‪The eyes and the face this thing leaps towards. ‪Keep it out if you don’t have it. In if you do.‬ ‪I’m shooting this thing out of the sky, and in the name of St.Patrick. Paddy gets his revenge. God speed ‬