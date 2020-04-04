ロシアでは、「新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大防止のために街中にライオンが放たれた」とのウワサがまん延し、外務省のマリヤ・ザハロワ報道官が「伝統と効率を考えて実はクマを放っているのだ」と冗談まじりに訂正する一幕があったと報じられています。そんな中、世界のあちこちで実際にピューマやヒョウなどの野生動物がロックダウンされた都市を我が物顔でのし歩いている様子が目撃されています。

Coronavirus: 15 stunning photos show how animals are reclaiming human spaces

https://www.inverse.com/science/animals-are-reclaiming-human-spaces

コロラド州ボルダーでは、2頭のピューマが我が物顔で街頭をのし歩いているのが目撃されました。

Mountain lions moving back into boulder during lockdown. from r/aww




タイのロッブリー県では、サルの大群が大問題に。イギリスの大衆紙Daily Mailの報道によると、腹をすかせた都会のサルと近隣の寺院の境内に生息しているサルがバナナをめぐって争いを始めたため、サルを見慣れている地元の住民でさえ仰天していたとのことです。

車やバイクに紛れて、サルの大群が往来を駆け回っている様子は以下から見ることができます。

Hungry monkeys brawl over food as coronavirus hits tourism in Thailand - YouTube

一方、インドの首都デリーでは孤独なサルも出没。インドの日刊紙The Hinduで編集者を務めるNistula Hebbar氏は、デリーの閑散とした歩道橋をサルが歩いている写真を投稿して、「まるで映画『アイ・アム・レジェンド』のようです」とコメントしました。



イタリアにある水の都・ヴェネツィアでは、魚たちが人がいないおかげで澄み渡っている水辺を満喫しています。ロイター通信の取材に対し、地元住民は「明らかに水が透明になりました。船の行き来がないので、運河はとても穏やかです」と話しました。



イタリアのサルデーニャ島では、フェリーの往来がなくなったカリャリ港でイルカがたわむれています。

Italy Cagliari port dolphin comes out Video shot today the guys of Luna Rossa. Ferries no longer - YouTube

一方、ヴェネツィアをお手本としたカリフォルニア州ロサンゼルス西部のヴェニスでも、水がクリアになったおかげで水底のカニの姿くっきりと見えるようになり、野鳥の姿も戻っています。

カリフォルニア州に拠点を置く企業の共同創設者ジェーン・ワーワンド氏はTwitterで、「交通も人通りも公害もありません。私たちの惑星はゆっくりと癒やされつつあるのでしょうか？」と投稿しました。



スペインのTwitterユーザーのアルフォンス・ロペス・テナ氏は「カタルーニャでは、イノシシが山からバルセロナのど真ん中におりてきました」と報告。



アメリカのアリゾナ州でも、野生のイノシシが猪突猛進とばかりにすさまじい速度で疾走しているのが目撃されています。



ボストンの街頭には野生の七面鳥が出没。



一方、「ハーバード大学が七面鳥に支配されてしまいました」とのツイートには、七面鳥になりきっているTwitterアカウントから「ハーバード大学は常に我々のものだったぞ」とのツッコミが入れられていました。



学び舎が七面鳥に支配されているのは、マサチューセッツ州だけではありません。カリフォルニア州オークランドの小学校も、閉鎖されている最中に七面鳥の遊び場と化していました。



普段ならたくさんの観光客が記念写真を撮影する観光スポットのゴールデンゲートブリッジ前では、代わりにコヨーテが写真に収められています。Redditユーザーのu/meggali氏は「都市型コヨーテは北米全土に存在しますが、『仕事中』に横になっているのはあまり見かけませんね」とコメントして、観光客がいなくなったおかげでコヨーテがくつろいでいることを指摘しました。

Does this count? from r/reclaimedbynature




シカゴのシェッド水族館は、客が来ないので代わりにペンギンを館内で散歩させることにしました。以下のムービーでは、ペンギンのエドワード・アニー・ウェリントンが人間の客に代わって水族館内を見学している様子を見ることができます。



インドの東ガーツ山脈では、ヒョウが路傍でのんびりしている様子が映像に収められました。

Eastern ghats in South India, post corona-induced lockdown (2) ???? from r/reclaimedbynature




とはいえ、インドでは新型コロナウイルスがまん延する前からヒョウがたびたび目撃されてきました。以下は、写真家のShaaz Jung氏がインド南部の大チョーラ朝寺院群でくつろぐオスのヒョウを撮影した2013年の写真です。ヒョウの名前は「モンク」で、2005年〜2014年の間寺院の覇者だったとのこと。

この投稿をInstagramで見る The forest was filled with birdsong, pure and ethereal. I spent many evenings with an old friend; the value of it seldom known until it was lost. Together we watched many a sky die and together, we existed in harmony as the cuckoos sang to the passing winds. Winds that will forever carry whispers of a Temple and its eternal followers. . . This was Monk, the original Temple Male of Kabini who ruled this 300 year old Chola temple from 2005 to 2014. Monk passed at age 13 but his aura shall always light the walls of this temple, like it did on that monsoon evening in 2013. . . #shaazjung #nikon #wildlife #nature #leopard #kabini #nikonasia Shaaz Jung(@shaazjung)がシェアした投稿 - 2020年 3月月18日午前5時58分PDT


東ガーツ山脈では、シカが車道を走っているのも目撃されています。

Eastern Ghats in South India, post corona-induced lockdown (1) ???? from r/reclaimedbynature


シカといえば、日本の奈良公園です。観光客から鹿せんべいがもらえず立ち往生してしまっているシカの姿は、海外でも話題になっていました。