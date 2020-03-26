【速報】『NYPD BLUE』『YOU』マーク・ブラムがコロナ感染で死去 マドンナ、マーク・ハミルらが追悼コメント
Netflixのサイコ・スリラ―ドラマ『YOU ー君がすべてー』でペン・バッジリー（『ゴシップガール』）扮する主人公ジョーの育ての親である書店長のムーニーを演じたマーク・ブラムが、現地時間3月26日（木）、ニューヨーク・マンハッタンで死去していたことが明らかになった。死因は新型コロナウイルス感染による合併症とみられており、69歳だった。米Deadlineなど複数のメディアが報じている。
マークは米ニュー・ジャージー州出身で、1983年に俳優デビュー。1985年の映画『マドンナのスーザンを探して』に出演しブレイクを果たす。その後映画『クロコダイル・ダンディー』や『LAW & ORDER ロー＆オーダー』『NYPD BLUE 〜ニューヨーク市警15分署』『FRINGE／フリンジ』『ブラックリスト』『グッド・ワイフ』『グッド・ファイト』など人気TVシリーズにゲスト出演を重ね、近年ではNetflixの『YOU』や米Amazonのオリジナルシリーズ『モーツァルト・ イン・ザ・ジャングル』への登場を果たしている。
マークの訃報を受け、『マドンナのスーザンを探して』で共演したマドンナとロザンナ・アークエットがInstagramに追悼のコメントを発表。
「素晴らしい人、俳優仲間、そして友人であるマーク・ブラムがコロナウイルスで亡くなりました」とマドンナは投稿し、「彼はユーモアがあり温かく愛すべき人でした」と共演当時を振り返って讃えた。
I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus. This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving .and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!! Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way. we need to stay grateful -be hopeful- help each other-and follow the quarantine rules! #covid_19 #markblum #desperatelyseekingsusan
ロザンナ・アークエットも自身のInstagramに追悼コメントや動画を投稿。残された家族を気遣った。
『モーツァルト・イン・ザ・ジャングル』のトーマス役マルコム・マクダウェルは、「本当に素晴らしい俳優だった。そして面白くて、感受性が豊かで美しい男性だった」とSNSでコメントし、冥福を祈っている。
One of our family of Mozart in the Jungle passed this morning from the corona virus. Mark Blum was a truly wonderful actor, but more importantly, was a funny sensitive, and beautiful man. RIP. - Malcolm pic.twitter.com/fapOBe6WYp-- Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) March 26, 2020
全米映画俳優組合の会長を務める『ビバリーヒルズ高校白書／青春白書』アンドレア役で知られるガブリエル・カーテリスは業界を代表して追悼コメントを発表。
8年前の舞台で共演したというトファー・グレイス（『スパイダーマン3』）は、「舞台で僕の父親を演じてくれたマーク・ブラム。実際の彼は演じた役柄とは全く違って、寛大で、我慢強くて、面白い人だった」と述べ、初めての舞台で緊張する自分を師匠のように優しく導いてくれたとエピソードを交えて投稿。残された妻ジャネット・ザリッシュ（『FOREVER Dr.モーガンのNY事件簿』）を気遣った。
8 years ago Mark Blum played my deadbeat dad in the play Lonely, I'm Not, but he was the complete opposite in real life - generous, patient, funny. I was terrified to do live theater for the first time and he was as much a great teacher (mostly by example)... pic.twitter.com/ZJYmmHkkYC-- Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) March 26, 2020
TVや映画だけでなく多くの舞台に登壇したマークの功績を讃え、ニューヨークのオフブロードウェイシアター団体「Playwrights Horizons」も業界を代表して多くの写真と共に哀悼の意を表した。
With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/NMVZFB5hPb-- Playwrights Horizons (@phnyc) March 26, 2020
その他にも、ジェームズ・ヴァン・ダー・ビーク（『CSI：サイバー』）、マーク・ハミル（『 スター・ウォーズ』）、シンシア・ニクソン（『SEX AND THE CITY』）、ダナ・デラニー（『デスパレートな妻たち』）など、彼を知る俳優や業界関係者からの追悼コメントは後を絶たない。
マークのご冥福を心よりお祈り申し上げます。（海外ドラマNAVI）
Photo:マーク・ブラム Instagramより