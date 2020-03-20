100万も支払ったのにコロナ検査結果がもらえない⁉『ウォーキング・デッド』キャストが米医療システムに苦言
大人気サバイバル・ドラマ『ウォーキング・デッド』のキャストが新型コロナウイルス（COVID-19）に感染した模様で、膨大な医療費を支払って診察を受けたにもかかわらず、ウイルス検査の結果をもらえなかったと明かし、米医療システムに苦言を呈していることが分かった。英Digital Spyが報じている。
新型コロナウイルスに感染した疑いがあるのは、シーズン6から王国の戦士ダニエル役で出演しているダニエル・ニューマンだ。
ダニエルは、病院のベッドに横たわっている自身の画像をInstagramにアップし、友人であるシンガーのサム・スミスやデュア・リパと一緒にオーストラリアで開催されたLGBTQIの祭典「マルディ・グラ」のパレードに参加した際、新型コロナウイルスに感染してしまったようだと告白している。
Thanks for all the concern! I guess a lot of #WalkingDead fans saw me in the emergency room regarding #CoronaVirus. Sorry I didn't reply I needed time to process. So here's what happened. Yes I was just in Australia with Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, and thousands of people from around the world for Mardi Gras Pride. I was exposed to some sick people and I started developing symptoms and then back in the states I was notified someone in our group tested positive for #Covid19. I spent all day calling every urgent care and hospital no one had tests! Finally I found one emergency room that told me my symptoms match and to come in immediately. I did all the tests and they told me because I have "mild symptoms" the government won't allow them to process my tests! They don't have enough they're not prepared, even though all my symptoms match. They're only allowed to process "severe symptoms, elderly, or people recently in Italy and China". It cost me $9,116!! and they didn't even give me results. They sent me home and tons of other ill people that could potentially infect their communities, just telling us to "self Quarantine". Why after almost 3 months since China is our country not prepared with tests, masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper! Why after one day of shaky stock markets did they invest 1.5 trillion into the markets, but not the Healthcare system after three months! This was not a surprise, this was not being prepared. We've already gone through #H1N1 #SARS why didn't we have a pandemic unit ready when this happens every few years!? Everyone please treat each other with kindness and Love ! We are all going through this together. Young people are not immune, thousands of people are dying around the world. Please be safe, wash your hands, stay 6 feet or more away from people and stay home. I love you guys so much you can get a hold of me on here or Twitter if you need to talk I'm here for you. Love - D
パレードには世界中から多くの人が参加しており、体調が思わしくない人もいたそうだ。ダニエルも滞在中から次第に体調が悪くなり始め、アメリカに帰国した後、一緒にマルディ・グラに参加した友人が新型コロナウイルスに感染していることが判明したとのこと。
自身にも同ウイルスに感染した人が見せるような症状があったため、複数の病院やセンターに連絡をとったが、受け入れ先を見つけるのは困難を極めたと話す。「僕は一日中救急センターや病院に電話をかけ続けたけれど、どこも検査をしていなかった。ようやくあるセンターで僕の症状が（新型コロナウイルス感染者に）マッチしているから今すぐ来るようにと言われたんだ」と回想する。
苦労して病院を見つけたダニエルだったが、そこで診察や色々な検査を受けたにもかかわらず、その検査がきちんと処理されるのは重い症状を見せている患者と老齢者、イタリアや中国を訪れた人だけだと言われ、結局は詳しい検査の結果を受け取れなかったのだという。
そんな状況についてダニエルは続けて、「（医療費が）9116ドル（約100万円）もかかった!! それなのに結果さえ教えてくれなかったんだ。病院は、コミュニティを感染させる可能性があるような体調が悪い人と僕を家に帰して、自己隔離をするようにと言っただけだった」とコメントしていた。
不運な目に遭ってしまったダニエルだが、彼の体調が一刻も早く回復することを祈りたい。
なお、新型コロナウイルスの影響を受け、『ウォーキング・デッド』シーズン10の最終話になるはずだった第16話の放送が延期され、米AMCで4月5日（日）にオンエアされる第15話をもって今シーズンが終了することが発表されていた。予定されていたファイナルは、特別エピソードとして今年中の放送を目指している。（海外ドラマNAVI）
Photo:『ウォーキング・デッド』©Gene Page/AMC