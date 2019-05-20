『あつまれ どうぶつの森』でお気に入りの映画を再現するファンがSNSを賑わす。『シャイニング』『ミッドサマー』『リング』など力作多数
『あつまれ どうぶつの森』では、ゲーム内に搭載されている「マイデザイン」や、たぬきちから配布されるスマートフォンのカメラ機能を使ったさまざまな力作が日夜SNSに投稿されている。特にスマートフォンに搭載されたカメラにはフィルター機能もあり、一風変わった島の姿を表現することができる。
is this a japanese horror movie #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/6TER0SBiH1— 🎋 𝒷𝒶𝓂𝒷𝑜𝑜 🎋 (@Danyuchi) March 24, 2020
目を引いたのは「The Crossing」と名付けられたスクリーンショット。映っているむらびとは笑顔で斧もゲームではありふれた道具だが、それらが組み合わさり、モノクロフィルターがかかるとまさにホラー映画のワンシーンになる。
タイトルが似通っていることから、大変有名なシーンに斧が登場する映画『シャイニング』のパロディなのかもしれない。同作を好むプレイヤーは多いようで、別の人は同作に登場する双子がテーマのスクリーンショットを公開していた。
Hello, Danny.. come and play with us #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #movie pic.twitter.com/GjRdbvFURn— Mira (@AdMirabella33) March 20, 2020
話題作のパロディも公開されている。「Name this movie.」（この映画に名前をつけて）と書かれているが、おそらくこれは『ミッドサマー』だろう。田舎村ホルガの幻想的な風景や親切な住人たちは、どこか『どうぶつの森』シリーズに通じるものを感じさせる。
Name this movie #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/IksFkYpmgA— ✨ Tyler ✨ (@WorldJumpin) March 23, 2020
公式を巻き込んで話題になった作品もある。日本ではまだ公開されていない映画『Portrait of a Lady on Fire』のパロディだ。映画系メディアシネフィルによれば、本作はカンヌ国際映画祭で最優秀脚本賞を受賞し、メガホンを取ったセリーヌ・シアマ監督は女性監督として初めてクィアパーム賞に輝いたという。このほか、『パラサイト 半地下の家族』の配給も行ったNEONも画像をツイートしている。
Even when I try I am unable to remember the last time I sat in a theatre and heard such delicate, such incisive and profound writing. Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of the Lady on Fire is magnificent! Adele Haenel’s performance is enrapturing, and although the film’s assiduous coldness is undeniably successful, the love declared to her through and by this story is the hidden force that made Sciamma's film haunt me in my sleep. I woke up this morning remembering how constant the artistry of the film was, and how it impressed me. But like with most lovers who leave us behind, the hidden secret behind their gaze is what we fall for in the first place, and it is what troubled me so here. I loved the film in all its apparent, immediate qualities, but what moved me to my core is the secret, the mystery that pulsates in its every silence and stare. I also have to say that the relief and the intimacy I felt throughout the film watching women, just women, for two hours of my life, were a novelty I want to be seeking again. It is important to witness its possibility. I felt comfort here, both romantically and psychologically, in the absence of men! Thank you to Celine and all her brilliant collaborators who made this powerful piece of cinema. I look forward to seeing it again as soon as possible.
Coming soon to a Nintendo Switch near you, PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE: The Animal Crossing Cut.— NEON (@neonrated) March 23, 2020
Courtesy of @Xiaoyi_no pic.twitter.com/PFyf5EMqDy
人類は余暇があるからこそ文化を発展させてきたという研究があるそうだが、スローライフを送る『あつまれ どうぶつの森』はまさに文化的活動を行うのにぴったりなゲームだと思える。ゆったりとした生活を送りながら、さまざまな創造を行うのも楽しそうだ。
ライター／古嶋 誉幸
Twitter: @pornski_eros