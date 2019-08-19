『グレイズ・アナトミー』ジョー役が妊娠！アレックス役降板でストーリーに影響は？
人気医療ドラマ『グレイズ・アナトミー』でシーズン9よりジョー・ウィルソン役で出演しているカミーラ・ラディントンに第二子が誕生することが明らかとなり、その妊娠がストーリーに反映されるのかどうか注目が集まっている。米TV Lineが報じた。
今月9日（月）にカミーラが、少しお腹の膨らみがわかる自身の画像に、「何カ月も妊娠を隠した後に、ついにマットと一緒に妊娠を報告できて最高に嬉しいわ」とコメントを添え、Instagramに投稿していた。
Me: "I'm just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement." Also me: "I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!" Okay so... Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of "hiding" that i am pregnant! We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling. And yes, I've been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness. Have I been mid filming at work? Yep! Oh the glamor of growing new humans . But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can't wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!! *Shout out to the one and only Cinderella for helping me with this pic yesterday
カミーラは、俳優のマシュー・アラン（『13の理由』）との間に第一子となる女児ヘイデンちゃんを2017年4月に授かっており、2019年8月に結婚している。
Mom + Dad got hitched this weekend!!!!!!! So many more pics to come but link in bio to the article. Gonna make some shout outs right now- Karen Waldron of @ampersandentertainment for being the most INCREDIBLE wedding planner! Our first wedding location was destroyed in the Malibu fires and we had just 4 months to replan and organize an entire new wedding! She is a wedding planning SUPERSTAR!!!! I can't wait for you all to see what she/we did! Also- @butterflyfloral for all our floral and the bouquet I'm holding which was beachy perfection and lastly (for now) @mirazwillinger for my wedding dress. It was a dream to wear.. Thank you to @sarahnoelphoto for capturing this moment and allll our moments Glam! Hair @justinemarjan makeup @melissa.hernandez GRAB THE NEW @people for more pics out on stands now!
そして、今回のおめでたい報告と同時に、カミーラの妊娠が『グレイズ・アナトミー』のストーリーに盛り込まれるのかどうかが注目されている。
なぜなら、劇中でカミーラ演じるジョーの夫となったアレックス・カレフ医師役で出演していたジャスティン・チェンバースが、昨年11月に米ABCで放送されたシーズン16の前半エピソードをもって降板したからだ。
その後もアレックスは、他のキャラクターに名前やその後が言及されるなどして彼の物語がしばらく続いていたが、本国で3月5日（木）に放送されたシーズン16第16話で、一体アレックスに何が起きてどこにいるかが明かされ、その驚きの結末が大きな話題となっている。
よって、その展開にカミーラの妊娠を反映させれば興味深いストーリーになると考えられ、今後のエピソードでジョーがどのように描かれるかが見逃せなくなりそうだ。
ジャスティンはシリーズの卒業を発表した声明で、「私は演じる役柄とキャリアの選択肢を多様化させたいと考えていました」と降板の理由を明かしていた。
なお、アレックスの代わりにシーズン16で初登場するコーマック・ヘイズ医師が部長に就任し、ファミリーコメディドラマ『シェイムレス 俺たちに恥はない』シーズン8＆9で、女性に奔放な木工職人フォード・ケロッグ役に扮したリチャード・フラッドが出演することも発表されていた。
すでに『グレイズ・アナトミー』はWOWOWプライムにて4月29日（水・祝）より日本初放送。4月4日（土）には第1話先行無料放送もスタートする。（海外ドラマNAVI）
Photo:『グレイズ・アナトミー』©ABC/Richard Cartwright