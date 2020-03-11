メーガン妃は3月9日（現地時間）、コモンウェルス大学協会（ACU）の代表を集めた会合を主催。英王室を離脱する前の“最後の公務”となったその会合を終えると、すぐに息子のアーチーが待つカナダに戻ったそう！ ACUは同妃がパトロンを務める団体の一つであるが、高位王族の立場を退いた後もパトロンは続けるとされている。

また、サセックス公爵夫妻は、これまで献身的に支えてくれたスタッフへの感謝を伝えることなく、王室から離れることはできなかった模様。

Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex, in her role as Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), met with the bright minds from across the Commonwealth to hear about their commitment to tackling the global challenges we all face. The Duchess spoke with Scholars studying and researching important areas surrounding; cleaning up plastic pollution in our oceans, helping to build more sustainable cities, improving health outcomes for citizens, and supporting decent work and economic growth. Paving the way as the next generation of leaders, these inspirational scholars, are spread far across the Commonwealth from Malawi to Malaysia, Ghana to Sri Lanka - all of whom will use the skills and knowledge they gain while studying in the UK to make a difference when they return to their home countries. The Duchess, who also attended university with support of a scholarship, is a strong advocate of accessible education for all. As the Royal Patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities (@The_ACU_Official) since January 2019, The Duchess has met and engaged with students, academics, and staff from ACU member universities across the Commonwealth to learn more about the vital work they do to address global challenges. As President and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess thank all those who are working to give access to education for all.