『ピッチ・パーフェクト』『GIRLS』『宇宙探査艦オーヴィル』の共演カップルも...2019年に離婚したスターたち【前編】

Michelle Williams and indie musician husband Phil Elverum have separated after less than a year of marriage. Per People, Williams, 38, and Elverum, 40, quietly married and moved in together last summer. "Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year. It was an amicable spilt and they remain friends," a source close to the situation says.