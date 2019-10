『ブレイキング・バッド』エド役ロバート・フォスター、映画版配信日に永眠。共演者がコメント発表

I am heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Robert Forster. My god. I had the privilege of knowing this beautiful man and working along side of him. A true gentleman that loved to act. I love you my friend. Thank you for loving me. You are and always will be a legend.

ロバート・フォスター (c)PAULINE FRENCH/FAMOUS/『ブレイキング・バッド』より (c)Ursula Coyote/AMC