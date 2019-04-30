『ビッグバン★セオリー』シリーズ最終話が完成！キャストがファンへメッセージ
全米で毎週のようにドラマ番組の首位争いを繰り広げている大人気コメディ『ビッグバン★セオリー ギークなボクらの恋愛法則』は、米CBSで放送中のシーズン12をもっていよいよ今月幕を閉じる。最終エピソードの収録日に、キャストたちがファンに向けてメッセージを発した。米Deadlineが報じている。
【関連記事】【ランキング】「全世代で最も愛されているTV番組」は『ビッグバン★セオリー』!! TOP 10のその他の顔ぶれも人気ドラマ多数！
4月30日（火）、米国で5月16日（木）に1時間スペシャルで放送予定の第279話目となる最終話が完成した。12年もの年月を捧げた本作終了にあたり、キャストそれぞれがソーシャルメディアでファンに感謝の気持ちを表している。
View this post on Instagram
knock, knock, knock, thank you... Thank you, apartment 4A, for being a home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made. And thank YOU, ALL of you - yes, YOU, reading this right NOW! As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words "love" and "gratitude" come to mind... so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you. (oh! and happy birthday to @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and @kunalkarmanayyar - talk about good timing... may your next 12 years be as vibrant and wonderful as the last 12 years in which i've had the pleasure to know and work with you both )
シェルドン役のジム・パーソンズはInstagramに"4A"と書かれたあの部屋のドアの画像を載せ、以下のようにコメント。「（ドアを）コンコン、ありがとう。アパートの4Aの部屋。夢が現実となり、友情を育む家であってくれて。これを今読んでくれているみんな、ありがとう。今夜、最後にこのドアに入り出て行って最終話を収録するんだけど、今までの素晴らしい経験をどう表現したらいいのか、適切な言葉が見つからない。でも"愛"や"感謝"という言葉が頭をよぎる。だから、みんなに愛と感謝を」
View this post on Instagram
It is an overwhelming day to say the least. All of the feelings: gratitude, sadness, joy, excitement, grief...it's the end of a huge part of our lives and the beginning of who knows what. Thank you to the millions of people who love this show. Thank you for the lessons we have learned from you all. Thank you to our writers for caring so very much about these characters you all believe in and trust. Thank you for making our family a part of your family's laughter, tears, and challenges. I get to play dress up for a living and I am so honored to be a part of this cast, this crew, this staff, and this wonderful show about how these brilliant characters live, think, and love. It all started with a big bang.
エイミー役のメイエム・ビアリクもまた感謝の気持ちを綴った。「控えめに言っても、すごく圧倒される日だった。感謝、悲しみ、喜び、興奮、嘆き、いろんな感情があったわ。人生で大きな部分を占めてきたものの終わりであり、また何が起こるか分からないこれからの始まりでもある。この作品を愛してくれたみんな、ありがとう。あなたたちからいろんなことを学んだわ。キャラクターに愛情を吹き込んだ上に信じてくれた脚本家たち、ありがとう。笑いと涙、そしてチャレンジにあふれた大きな家族の一員にしてくれてありがとう。私はこの仕事でオシャレすることもできたし、このキャスト、スタッフ、そして素晴らしいキャラクターたちの生き方、考え、そして愛を描いたこの作品に関われたことをとても光栄に思うわ。万事は"ビッグバン"から始まったのよ」
ペニー役のケイリー・クオコは、収録の最後の写真を掲載し、「今夜の最後のお辞儀よ」と記載。
View this post on Instagram
#SimonHelberg and I have logged so many hours talking about acting and theater and film and everything we're passionate about and have been blessed to be able to do for a living. One of the funniest people I've ever met, on screen and off. With all the phenomenal success of the show, Simon's passion for the work has never changed. Still exploring. Still asking questions. Still doing spot on impressions of Christopher Walken that make you spit your milk out. Love this guy.
スチュアート役のケヴィン・サスマンは、「（ハワード役の）サイモン・ヘルバーグと僕は、いつも演技やシアター、ドラマや映画など情熱を注いでいたものの話ばかりしていたよ。それが仕事になるなんて本当に幸運だった。サイモンはスクリーンの中でもプライベートでも最高に面白い人だ。この作品は大成功したけど、彼の仕事への情熱が薄れることはなかった。いまだに質問ばかりして、みんなを笑わせるクリストファー・ウォーケンのモノマネをやっている。サイモンが大好きだ」と、サイモンとの笑顔の写真を載せた。
レナード役のジョニー・ガレッキは、エレベーター横のおなじみの階段に座った自身の写真に「レナード・ホフスタッター博士」とキャプション。
View this post on Instagram
Thank you Thank you for your words Thank you for your encouragement Thank you for tuning in night in and night out Thank you for the stories you shared about how this show made you feel Thank you too, for the not so nice times Thank you, for lifting us up when we were down Fame can feel like a cage, so Thank you for making us feel safe enough to be free. Thank you for letting me share my birthday on stage with my six best friends, And Thank you, for you, because without you- there would be no us. So this goes out to you, the fans... One last time. In love and gratitude, -Kunal
ラージ役のクナル・ネイヤーは、「ありがとう。素敵な言葉に、励ましに、テレビを毎週点けて見てくれたことに、そしてこの作品がどんな影響を与えたか教えてくれたことに。落ち込んでいる時に元気にしてくれてありがとう。（共演者である）親友たち、何度も誕生日を現場でお祝いしてくれてありがとう。君たちがいなかったら、僕たちは存在しない。そしてファンのみんなへ愛と感謝を」と締めくくった。
View this post on Instagram
You know you work with wonderful and extremely thoughtful people when they celebrate your June birthday along with today's birthdays (@kunalkarmanayyar @sanctionedjohnnygalecki ) because you won't be together when it comes around this summer. by the lovely and talented: @ansleyrix
キャスト全員のモノクロ写真を掲載して「永遠よ」と書いたのは、バーナデット役のメリッサ・ローチ。この収録日が誕生日だった共演者の二人、ジョニーとクナルには現場でケーキが贈られたようで、ロウソクの点いたケーキの前でメリッサが彼らと抱き合う画像を載せている。
キャストたちは最終話が収録された時は一見いつも通りだったが、ジムはカメラが回っていない時にダンスをしたり、観客席の最前列で見ていた母親のところへ行ったりしていたという。クリエイターのチャック・ロリーは涙目だったと言われており、ジョニーは「139時間と30分をシェルドンと過ごした」というセリフで、実際の放送時間を示唆したようだ。いよいよこの長寿コメディも最後を迎える。これまでの集大成となるような最高に面白いエピソードを期待したい。（海外ドラマNAVI）
Photo:
『ビッグバン★セオリー ギークなボクらの恋愛法則』
（c）Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.