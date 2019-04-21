チンパンジーがiPhoneでInstagramをチェックする動画が話題
チンパンジーがiPhoneを使い、画面をスクロールしたり、タップしたりして、Instagramの写真や動画をチェックしている様子を撮影した動画が話題になっています。
閲覧回数は150万回超え
米フロリダ州マイアミ在住のマイク・ホルストン氏が数日前、チンパンジーがiPhoneで、画面をスクロール、スワイプし、Instagramで写真や動画を見ている様子を撮影した動画を、自分のInstagramにアップしました。
動画はTwitterなどのSNSやRedditで共有されてまたたく間に広がり、現時点でオリジナルの投稿の閲覧回数は150万回を超えています。
必見！Instagramをチェックするチンパンジー
チンパンジーは、OtterBoxのケースがかけられたiPhone XSかXS Maxと思われるiPhoneを器用に操り、Instagramの画面をスクロールしては興味を持った写真や動画を選び、真剣に見つめています。
1分間の動画をぜひご覧ください。
Every night I go to bed thinking how I can help change the world and inspire people to love our beautiful wildlife and ecosystems! I’d legit take a bullet for any animal at any day and anytime that’s just how much I care for them ! Idk what kind of fire god set in my soul for animals but the love is deep and real ! I was placed on this earth for 1 thing and that’s exactly what I’ll do for the rest of my life ! Let’s all love one another and save the planet together as one @kodyantle TAG A ANIMAL LOVER
Source:Instagram/therealtarzann via 9to5Mac
(lunatic)