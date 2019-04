大人気『シカゴ』シリーズから一挙に3人の降板が決定!! キャストがコメントを投稿

View this post on Instagram

Thank you Chicago Med for two amazing years! Really going to miss this family, but feeling nothing but gratitude. A huge thank you to @nbc and @dickwolf for bringing me on board, to the best cast and crew imaginable, and finally to the fans for making these shows what they are. Can't wait to cheer #OneChicago on in its future seasons with you! #wolfpack #chicagomed @wolfentertainment @nbcchicagomed