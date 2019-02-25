2019年3月発売の新作ゲームは何を買う？―注目タイトルまとめ！

本稿では、2019年3月に発売予定となっている日本＆北米の注目タイトルをピックアップしてご紹介します。

『DEAD OR ALIVE 6』
発売日：1日（JP） 機種：PC/PS4/XB1　ジャンル：激闘エンターテインメント
URL：https://www.gamecity.ne.jp/doa6/


『Dead or Alive 6』
発売日：1日（US） 機種：PC/PS4/XB1　ジャンル：激闘エンターテインメント
URL：https://teamninja-studio.com/doa6/us/


『Otokomizu 〜漢水〜』
発売日：1日（US） 機種：PC　ジャンル：アクション
URL：http://www.stepxcloud.com/otokomizu/


『Treasure Stack』
発売日：1日（US） 機種：PC/XB1/NSW　ジャンル：パズル
URL：http://pixelakes.com/


『Left Alive』
発売日：5日（US） 機種：PC/PS4　ジャンル：サバイバルアクション
URL：https://left-alive.square-enix-games.com/na


『The Occupation』
発売日：5日（US） 機種：PC/PS4/XB1　ジャンル：アドベンチャー
URL：https://www.occupation-game.com/


『LEFT ALIVE』
発売日：6日（JP） 機種：PC　ジャンル：サバイバルアクション
URL：https://www.jp.square-enix.com/leftalive/


『毛糸のカービィ プラス』
発売日：7日（JP） 機種：3DS　ジャンル：アクション
URL：https://www.nintendo.co.jp/3ds/be4j/


『デビル メイ クライ 5』
発売日：8日（JP） 機種：PC/PS4/XB1　ジャンル：スタイリッシュアクション
URL：http://www.capcom.co.jp/devil5/


『Devil May Cry 5』
発売日：8日（US） 機種：PC/PS4/XB1　ジャンル：スタイリッシュアクション
URL：http://www.devilmaycry5.com/us/


『Caligula Effect: Overdose』
発売日：12日（US） 機種：PC/PS4/NSW　ジャンル：RPG
URL：http://nisamerica.com/games/caligula-effect-overdose/


『Rico』
発売日：12日（US） 機種：PC/PS4/XB1/NSW　ジャンル：FPS
URL：http://rico-game.com/


『ONE PIECE WORLD SEEKER』
発売日：14日（JP） 機種：PS4　ジャンル：アクションアドベンチャー
URL：http://opws.bn-ent.net/


『BLADE ARCUS Rebellion from Shining』
発売日：14日（JP） 機種：PS4/NSW　ジャンル：2D対戦格闘
URL：http://shining-world.jp/ba-r/


『LoveR』
発売日：14日（JP） 機種：PS4　ジャンル：恋愛シミュレーション
URL：http://sweetone.jp/lover/


『十三機兵防衛圏 プロローグ』
発売日：14日（JP） 機種：PS4　ジャンル：ドラマチックアドベンチャー
URL：http://atlus-vanillaware.jp/


『DESTINY CONNECT』
発売日：14日（JP） 機種：PS4/NSW　ジャンル：RPG
URL：https://nippon1.jp/consumer/destinyconnect/


『戦国無双4 DX』
発売日：14日（JP） 機種：PS4/NSW　ジャンル：タクティカルアクション
URL：https://www.gamecity.ne.jp/sengoku4/dx/


『Caligula Overdose/カリギュラ オーバードーズ』
発売日：14日（JP） 機種：NSW　ジャンル：RPG
URL：http://www.cs.furyu.jp/caligula/od/switch/


『この世の果てで恋を唄う少女YU-NO』
発売日：14日（JP） 機種：NSW　ジャンル：SFアドベンチャー
URL：http://yu-no.jp/


『ディビジョン2』
発売日：15日（JP） 機種：PC/PS4/XB1　ジャンル：オンラインRPG
URL：http://www.ubisoft.co.jp/division2/


『Tom Clancy's The Division 2』
発売日：15日（US） 機種：PC/PS4/XB1　ジャンル：オンラインRPG
URL：https://tomclancy-thedivision.ubisoft.com/game/en-us/home


『One Piece: World Seeker』
発売日：15日（US） 機種：PC/PS4/XB1　ジャンル：アクションアドベンチャー
URL：https://www.bandainamcoent.com/games/one-piece-world-seeker


『現代大戦略 2019 〜臨界の天秤！譲らぬ国威と世界大戦〜』
発売日：15日（JP） 機種：PC　ジャンル：戦略ウォーシミュレーション
URL：http://www.ss-alpha.co.jp/products/gd2019/


3月後半は次ページで！



『Fate/Extella LINK』
発売日：19日（US） 機種：PC/PS4/Vita/NSW　ジャンル：ハイスピードサーヴァントアクション
URL：http://fateextellalink.com/


『SNK 40th Anniversary Collection』
発売日：19日（US） 機種：PS4　ジャンル：レトロゲーム集
URL：http://www.snk40th.com/


『American Ninja Warrior - Challenge』
発売日：19日（US） 機種：PS4/XB1/NSW　ジャンル：スポーツバラエティ
URL：https://twitter.com/GameMillEnt


『スーパーロボット大戦T』
発売日：20日（JP） 機種：PS4/NSW　ジャンル：シミュレーションRPG
URL：https://sorewaterada.suparobo.jp/


『ルルアのアトリエ 〜アーランドの錬金術士4〜』
発売日：20日（JP） 機種：PS4/NSW　ジャンル：新約錬金術RPG
URL：https://www.gamecity.ne.jp/atelier/lulua/


『DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme 3 Scarlet』
発売日：20日（JP） 機種：PS4/NSW　ジャンル：バカンスエンジョイ
URL：https://www.gamecity.ne.jp/doax3/scarlet/


『チョコボの不思議なダンジョン エブリバディ！』
発売日：20日（JP） 機種：PS4/NSW　ジャンル：ダンジョンRPG
URL：https://www.jp.square-enix.com/chocobo/


『The Sinking City』
発売日：21日（US） 機種：PC/PS4/XB1　ジャンル：オープンワールドアドベンチャー
URL：https://www.thesinkingcity.com/en


『SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE』
発売日：22日（JP） 機種：PC/PS4/XB1　ジャンル：アクション・アドベンチャー
URL：http://www.sekiro.jp/


『Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice』
発売日：22日（US） 機種：PC/PS4/XB1　ジャンル：アクション・アドベンチャー
URL：https://www.sekirothegame.com/home


『Generation Zero』
発売日：26日（JP） 機種：PS4　ジャンル：アクション
URL：https://www.jp.playstation.com/games/generation-zero-ps4/


『Generation Zero』
発売日：26日（US） 機種：PC/PS4/XB1　ジャンル：アクション
URL：https://generationzero.com/en


『MLB The Show 19』
発売日：26日（US） 機種：PS4　ジャンル：ベースボール
URL：https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/mlb-the-show-19-ps4/


『Outward』
発売日：26日（US） 機種：PC/PS4/XB1　ジャンル：オープンワールドアクションRPG
URL：https://www.deepsilver.com/en/games/outward/


『Space Junkies』
発売日：26日（US） 機種：PC/PS4　ジャンル：VR専用シューター
URL：https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/game/space-junkies/


『Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World』
発売日：26日（US） 機種：PC/PS4/NSW　ジャンル：街づくり×RPG
URL：https://www.koeitecmoamerica.com/nelke/


『The Princess Guide』
発売日：26日（US） 機種：PS4/NSW　ジャンル：アクションRPG
URL：http://www.nisamerica.com/games/the-princess-guide/


『Our World Is Ended.』
発売日：26日（US） 機種：PC/PS4/NSW　ジャンル：新世界アドベンチャー
URL：http://pqube.co.uk/our-world-is-ended/


『Xenon Racer』
発売日：26日（US） 機種：PC/PS4/XB1/NSW　ジャンル：レーシング
URL：https://www.xenonracer.com/


『レゴ ムービー2 ザ・ゲーム』
発売日：28日（JP） 機種：PS4/NSW　ジャンル：ブロックビルドアドベンチャー
URL：https://warnerbros.co.jp/game/legomovie2/


『Winning Post 9』
発売日：28日（JP） 機種：PC/PS4/NSW　ジャンル：競馬シミュレーション
URL：https://www.gamecity.ne.jp/winningpost9/


『メモリーズオフ -Innocent Fille- for Dearest』
発売日：28日（JP） 機種：PC/PS4/Vita/NSW　ジャンル：恋愛アドベンチャー
URL：http://memoriesoff.jp/if/fd/


『コール・オブ・クトゥルフ』
発売日：28日（JP） 機種：PS4　ジャンル：探索アドベンチャー
URL：http://www.o-amuzio.co.jp/games/callofcthulhu/


『レミロア 〜少女と異世界と魔導書〜』
発売日：28日（JP） 機種：PS4/NSW　ジャンル：ハックアンドスラッシュローグライト
URL：http://www.pikii.jp/remilore/


『MLB The Show 19（英語版）』
発売日：28日（JP） 機種：PS4　ジャンル：ベースボール
URL：https://www.jp.playstation.com/games/mlb-the-show-19-ps4/


『シルヴァリオ トリニティ-Beyond the Horizon-』
発売日：28日（JP） 機種：Vita　ジャンル：アドベンチャー
URL：http://www.light.gr.jp/light/products/trinity_cs/


『アサシン クリードIII リマスター』
発売日：29日（JP） 機種：PC/XB1　ジャンル：アクション
URL：http://www.ubisoft.co.jp/ac-portal/


『Assassin's Creed III Remastered』
発売日：29日（US） 機種：PC/PS4/XB1　ジャンル：アクション
URL：https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/game/assassins-creed-3-remastered/


『Tropico 6』
発売日：29日（US） 機種：PC　ジャンル：独裁国家運営シミュレーション
URL：https://www.kalypsomedia.com/us/games/tropico-6/


『ヨッシークラフトワールド』
発売日：29日（JP） 機種：NSW　ジャンル：アクション
URL：https://www.nintendo.co.jp/switch/aea2a/


『Yoshi's Crafted World』
発売日：29日（US） 機種：NSW　ジャンル：アクション
URL：https://yoshiscraftedworld.nintendo.com/


以上、3月に発売予定となっている注目新作タイトルのピックアップでした。