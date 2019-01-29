AFCアジアカップUAE2019準決勝が28日に行われ、日本代表がイラン代表を3−0で下した。試合後、イラン代表のカルロス・ケイロス監督がSNS上で退任することを発表した。



ケイロス監督は自身の公式インスタグラムを更新し、以下のように感謝の言葉の述べた。



「選手たちが数年間行ってきた全てのこと、努力、サポート、献身に対して感謝したい。この8年間、彼らのような偉大な選手とともに戦えたことは私にとって誇りだった」



「私はこのチームを誇りに思っている。イラン代表は私のキャリアの中でも最高なチームの1つだ。全ての選手の今後の幸運を祈っている。ここでのキャリアは終わりとなるが、これからも私はベストを尽くす。本当にありがとう！私の感謝を全てのイランサポーターに送ります」



また、ケイロス監督は試合結果を踏まえて「日本代表におめでとうと言いたい。今日の試合で優れていたチームは日本代表だった」ともコメント。勝利した日本代表に賛辞を送っている。



ケイロス監督はこれまでにポルトガル代表、名古屋グランパス、レアル・マドリードなどを率いたことがあり、2011年にイラン代表の指揮官に就任した。2014 FIFAワールドカップ ブラジルや2018 FIFAワールドカップ ロシアなどの舞台も経験しており、今年で9年目となる長期政権を築いていたが、今大会限りで指揮官の座を退く意思を明らかにした。



