ちょっとダサい「Windows95」のセーター
「ほんの数名にプレゼントする」とWindowsの公式Twitterアカウントが発表し、昨年末にデザインされたセーターの紹介です。
最初に感想を言っておくと、ちょっとダサいところがイイ！
胸元で大きく主張しているのは「Microsoft Windows 95」のロゴ。同じものが後ろにもドーンとデザインされています。
残念ながらすでに今回のプレゼント企画は終わってしまっていますが、彼らは2019年もオリジナルセーターを製作するみたい。ユーザーに「どんなデザインがいい？」と投げかけ、アンケートをとっています。
今年は絶対に応募する！
Used with permission from Microsoft
Thanks for all the ❤️ it looks like we might have a new holiday tradition on our hands! If the #WindowsUglySweater comes back next year, what version should we do?— Windows (@Windows) 2018年12月15日
Top image: © Microsoft