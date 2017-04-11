旅インフルエンサーの1日は、明るい海辺の朝食で始まり、ピンク色の夕焼けをバックにシャンパングラスを傾けて終わる…そんなイメージがあるはず。ところが、実際のところ、この仕事はかなり苦労も多いのだとか。優雅な写真の裏にある秘密の数々を、9人のフルタイム・旅インフルエンサーたちがコスモポリタン アメリカ版に教えてくれました。

View this post on Instagram I’m just out here tryna find the best arepa carts 🥟 #cartagena #colombia #revolvearoundtheworld 🇨🇴 A post shared by Nicole Isaacs (@nicoleisaacs) on Jun 26, 2018 at 10:40am PDT

1．生活の拠点がない

View this post on Instagram It’s hard to be afraid of heights when your head is always in the clouds! For reference of how high up I am, check out the bell tower of the @biltmorehotel in the last photo 😜🤷‍♀️☁️💖 . Fun facts about this iconic hotel: 1. After WWII it was temporarily used as a Veteran hospital, and my grandpa stayed there to be treated for tuberculosis! 2. Al Capone had a suite here and would tend to throw anyone who beat him at poker off the balcony of it. 😳 . #funfactsbyalyssa #biltmorehotel #miami #coralgables #belltower #lillypulitzer #mylifesatravelmovie #alyssaramostravels #travelblogger #solotravel A post shared by Alyssa Ramos 🌎 Travel Creator (@mylifesatravelmovie) on Apr 17, 2018 at 10:19am PDT

「私はアパートを持っていません。この状態になってもう2年になります」と語るアリッサ・ラモスさん（30歳）は、@mylifesatravelmovieと@alyssaramostravelsで写真撮影の方法なども公開する旅インフルエンサー。

彼女の過去の投稿によると、旅行には基本的にスーツケース1つで出かけ、その間家財は倉庫に預けているそう。「休憩したくなったら、居心地の良いホテルかAirbnb（エアビーアンドビー）で2週間ほど過ごして、また旅行に出かけます」とのこと。

@theblondeabroadおよび同名ウェブサイトを運営するカーステン“キキ”リッチさん（30歳）もまた、流浪生活を送る1人。「1年の半年は南カリフォルニアにいて、残りの半年は地球の裏側、南アフリカのケープタウンを拠点にしているような感じです」と語る彼女は、なんと1年のうち9カ月は旅行に出ているそう。

View this post on Instagram "I'm not hungry. I'll just have a bite of yours." 🍳☕️ ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• @thesafaricollection | #giraffemanor #nairobi #Kenya A post shared by Kiki (The Blonde Abroad) (@theblondeabroad) on Apr 11, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

2．“完璧な写真”のための加工が大変

View this post on Instagram 🇨🇿🍓 Trdelník with whipped cream and strawberries in Old Town Prague, Czech Republic. In the previous post, I talked about Chimney cake in Budapest. I had seen it before in Prague, in the form of Trdelník, even though the Hungarians have claimed this snack. When I visited Prague four years ago, they were sold in the same way as in Budapest. This time around, it seems that the Czech had gotten creative with it! Trdelník is now a lot more attractive and comes with different types of fillings - various ice creams, sauces like chocolate and caramel, and even whipped cream and fruits! Perfect for the summer. I love seeing how food have travelled and gets adapted around the world. This is my second time in Prague. This city is still as beautiful as I remember it four years ago! This time around I took the train out of Prague to Kutna Hora to check out the Sedlec Ossuary, a chapel decorated with real human bones. I am currently in Krakow, Poland and have been enjoying the food here. Next, I am heading to Lviv in Ukraine 🇺🇦! Please comment and recommend me your favorite Ukrainian dish or snacks! A post shared by ❤️ Mel's Food & Travel log (@girleatworld) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

「加工しないに越したことはないんです」と語る@girleatworldのメリッサ・ハイさん（34歳）は、修正に苦労しなくて済むよう、ロケーションと自然光を大切にしているそう。

でも、ほとんどの旅行写真は、一般公開される前に修正されているもの。ラモスさんはよりプロフェッショナルな出来映えを求めて「Adobe Lightroom」を使って30分もの時間を写真の修正作業に費やしているそう。今後は「Snapseed」という便利アプリを使って、作業を10分ほどに短縮したいとのこと。

View this post on Instagram Well played Aperol. Well played. Locking in some prime photo real estate across from the iconic Duomo in Milan, that just so happens to perfectly contrast your cocktails. 🧐👏🏼🍹🏛🙋‍♀️ . I actually went here 3 times while I was in Milan for the view with my aperitifs (all you can eat food if you buy one drink), but waited till @anna.everywhere got in on a layover to help me snap the pic with my new cam so I wouldn’t have to put the tripod down in a crowd! We also “had to” have a drink at 11am (specifically with no plastic straws) to get our pics since our train to the airport was at 12! #priorities 📷 . Luckily though she had a hotel right near the Duomo that we stored our bags at. That being said, if you’re only in Milan for a layover or couple days, you might want to consider this area! It can be pricey but @tripvalet has some good discounts! You can even try them for free right now for a week using TripValetWithAlyssa.info! 🌎 🤓 . #milan #duomo #sonya7riii #sonyalpha #terrazzaaperol #aperitifs #italyfashion #mylifesatravelmovie #alyssaramostravels #travelblogger #igersmilano #igersmilan #tripvalet #brandambassador #thelaststraw #saveouroceans #stradivarius A post shared by Alyssa Ramos 🌎 Travel Creator (@mylifesatravelmovie) on May 23, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

ハイエンドな機材、富士フイルムXシリーズのカメラとレンズを使うリッチさんも「Adobe Lightroom」を使う1人。まるでInstagramでフィルターをかけるように、簡単に編集ができる機能を駆使して時間を節約しているのだとか。

View this post on Instagram FRI - YAY! 👙💙 •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Don't miss my new bikini collection that I designed with @LSPACEswim! It features my favorite (and reversible) wrap top and a super comfy, reversible high-waisted bikini. Who doesn't love a little palm print in their life? ;) Check out my link in bio for the whole collection! •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #LSPACExTheBlondeAbroad A post shared by Kiki (The Blonde Abroad) (@theblondeabroad) on May 4, 2018 at 5:28pm PDT

3．彼女たちの“旅行”は休暇ではない

View this post on Instagram I’m super excited to be flying to France tomorrow and guess what! I have a really fun project that will include everyone who follows my stories for the week. It’ll involve one of you potentially winning your own trip!!!!! Eckkk how exciting is that! Stay tuned to find out all the details & I’m so happy to include you all! 😘 A post shared by Christine Tran • NYC (@tourdelust) on Jun 18, 2018 at 10:42am PDT

豪華なペントハウスのスイートルームに泊まったり、クルーザーに乗ったりするには、それなりの努力がいるよう。同じく旅インフルエンサーで@tourdelustのクリスティーン・トランさん（32歳）は、1日に数時間かけてブランドに自分を売り込んだり、契約の交渉をしたりすることもあるのだとか。一契約につき2,500ドル（約28万円）から1万5,000ドル（約167万円）、あるいはもっと多くの収入があるそうだけど、決して気楽な旅ではないとのこと。「いつも早い夕食をとって、その後に飲みに行くことはほとんどありません」とトランさん。「ホテルに早く帰って、1時間か2時間はメールチェックに費やしたいんです」。

さらに必要なのが、ロケハン。「Instagramでさえ明かしていないのが、プラン作りのプロセスと場所のリサーチについてです」と語るトランさんは、彼女のフィードに華を添えるフォトジェニックな場所の“原石探し”には余念がないそう。

そして、写真撮影だけでほとんど旅行は終わってしまうのだとか。「旅行中はほとんど仕事をしています」と語る@effortlyssのアリッサ・ボッシオさん（25歳）によると、カメラマン＆編集係のボーイフレンドとの旅では「常に写真を撮ってばかりいる」とのこと。

View this post on Instagram We all have those moments where we just can’t stop smiling 😁 Paris has been such an amazing stop on our #Eurotrip. We explored every possible corner of this magical place while we were here - finding the cutest vegan smoothie place where the girl who worked there followed me (so nice to meet you!!), running through colorful streets taking photos of the Eiffel, discovering undercover bars with friends, seeing the city from the best rooftops, and most importantly, meeting so many of you amazing souls (in London too!) - The best part is we are just getting started! Now off to the breathtaking #ITALY for some more incredible summer adventures!!!! 🇮🇹✌🏽 I am 100% Italian and I know a little bit of the language already, and it’s been such a dream of mine to visit my roots!!! 😍😍 - Tag someone you’d come to #Paris with! Use #Effortlyss so I can see your beautiful travel content ❤️✈️ A post shared by Lyss (@lyss) on Jun 18, 2018 at 10:46am PDT

夫とともに6年間旅行ブログを運営している@estherjuleeおよび＜LocalAdventurer＞のエスター・ジュリーさん（35歳）は、旅行に出ていないときも、のんびりする暇はほとんどないのだとか。旅行していないときは、週に80時間も働いているそう。「10年以上仕事をしてきて、ワークライフバランスなんてものは存在しないと悟ったわ」。

View this post on Instagram 🎋🎋💃🏻🎋🎋 #localadventurer A post shared by Local Adventurer 🚲 Esther (@estherjulee) on Jun 1, 2018 at 7:32pm PDT

4．夜明けとともに起きて写真を撮る

View this post on Instagram Here’s the thing: fuck everyone. // Pretty dang pumped my fan cult tee arrived today. 😍🙌 Next step? Drive up to Sac to take a selfie with Paul Holes 😂 (jk on that last one...) #Murderino @myfavoritemurder #fancult A post shared by KARA // Whimsy Soul (@thewhimsysoul) on Jun 1, 2018 at 9:53pm PDT

@thewhimsysoulとブログ＜Whimsy Soul＞のカーラ・ハームズさんは、朝の5時30分には現場に着いていることもしょっちゅうだそうで、これは仕事の中でもあまり好きな部分ではないそう。でも、「やわらかで温かな朝の光は写真を撮るのに最高なんです」とハームズさん。「日の出時は、どうやっても上手な写真が撮れますよ。下手な写真を撮るほうが難しいくらいです」。また、観光客が名所に押し寄せる前に撮影をすることで、混雑を回避できるし、写真に人が入り込まずに済むそう。

夕暮れ時もまた写真撮影には絶好の時間。「光がやわらかくて黄金色で、撮影後も編集がしやすいんです」と語るのは@alliemtaylorのアレクサンドラ・テイラーさん（23歳）。

View this post on Instagram Sunday strolls along the Seine in Paris. One place that will make you truly appreciate summer in Europe. A post shared by Alexandra Taylor (@alliemtaylor) on Aug 21, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

5．撮影ごとに服を用意する

View this post on Instagram Be back never 🤟🏽🌈😁 @visitportugal #visitportugal A post shared by Lyss (@lyss) on Jul 27, 2018 at 10:36am PDT

「私は洋服を買って、（撮影で着た後に）もう着ることはないと思えば、返品することもあります。または、どうしても洋服がいる場合、ブランドにかけあって送ってもらうこともあります」と語るボッシオさんは、訪問する場所に合わせて最適な服をあらかじめ用意するのだとか。例えばギリシャなら青と白のワンピース、ポルトガルのカラフルなビーチチェアで写真を撮るならレインボーカラーの水着、という具合。その上、どの写真も同じように見せないために、1日に何度も洋服を取り替えるそう。

View this post on Instagram There is really nothing like Venice...🛶✨ - I always get asked in my messages about how I’m able to afford all of this traveling. I didn’t grow up wealthy. There is no short answer to this question so I’ll try to simplify it here. I initially used all of my savings from my childhood to invest in my first social media brand, which was a fitness brand. All of my birthday and holiday $, as well as working at an ice cream shop and as a hostess, allowed me to save $. When college came around, I worked extra hard in school that I was able to receive scholarship $ to pay for my tuition. Then, I started selling my own fitness guides which helped pay for my additional school costs & I used the rest to invest back into social media. Eventually, I made enough $ from my guides to be able to start traveling and I slowly turned into a travel brand. As I kept posting more high quality content, I started to ask brands for partnerships and brands started reaching out to me as well. After 6 years of persistence and hard work, I am fortunate enough to be able to work with some of the top brands in the world and create content for them. These brands pay me to advertise in my own creative unique way, and I only work with ones that I truly love. - The truth about living this life is that it’s not luck or inheritance 99% of the time, it’s hard work! And time. And patience. And most importantly passion. If you’re not passionate about it, the persistence won’t last. I hope this clarifies the whole “how can you afford” question 😌✌🏽💕 A post shared by Lyss (@lyss) on Jun 21, 2018 at 6:42am PDT

6．写真の小道具は持参

View this post on Instagram Thank you @museumhotel for the best breakfast while watching the balloons take flight 🎈 Who else loves a Turkish breakfast with a view? #breakfastgoals #breakfastwithaview A post shared by Christine Tran • NYC (@tourdelust) on Jun 6, 2018 at 11:11am PDT

「いつも小さなかわいいバッグと帽子を小道具として持って行きます」と語るトランさんは、サングラスや腕時計など予備も複数持って行って小道具として使うそう。さらに画面を作り込みたいときは、ホテルからカラフルなタオルや鉢植えの花、ライト、食べ物、カクテル、新聞まで借りて、即興で構図を作り上げるのだとか。

View this post on Instagram Life's a picnic so grab your bestie, some champagne and enjoy the sunset @waldorfastoria 🥂 Swipe right to see more! #liveunforgettable #partner A post shared by Christine Tran • NYC (@tourdelust) on Jul 23, 2018 at 11:20am PDT

7．旅にトラブルはつきもの

View this post on Instagram My favorite beach 🧡🇮🇹🏖 But make sure to wear your sandals those rocks will burn ya feet! 🔥 #monterosso #cinqueterre #italy A post shared by Nicole Isaacs (@nicoleisaacs) on Jul 23, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT

「寝不足の日もたくさんあるし、時差ボケもあるし、空港を走ったり、物をなくしたり、60ポンド（約27キログラム）のスーツケースを持って急な階段を上ったり、ホテルの部屋で寂しい思いをしたりすることもあります」と語る@nicoleisaacsのニコール・アイザックスさんは、自分の旅は端から見るほどきらびやかではないと断言。「飛行機で子どもに吐かれたこともあるし、数え切れないほど荷物もなくしたし、ビーチで盗難に遭ったし、電車や飛行機に乗り遅れて、見知らぬ小さな街で立ち往生したこともあります。でも、これは私が経験したことのほんの一部です」。恐るべし！

View this post on Instagram When I ask the question, “Name 1 thing that makes you happy”- I always get the simplest answers. When it comes down to it, it’s always the simple things that do. What truly makes you happy? A post shared by Nicole Isaacs (@nicoleisaacs) on Jun 19, 2018 at 12:44pm PDT

8．本当の“旅行”は自費で行く

View this post on Instagram Having a morning moment over some Turkish Coffee ☕️ I’m so excited to announce that I just launched my blog and wrote an entire guide about my trip to Marrakech. Check out the link in my bio to read more tips on where to stay, what to see and where to eat while you’re there. Also let me know what else you’d like me to write about next! A post shared by Alexandra Taylor (@alliemtaylor) on May 31, 2018 at 12:40pm PDT

「このホテルは旅費を出してもらったわけじゃないんです」とテイラーさんが語るのは、トルコのギョレメにあるとびきりインスタ映えするホテル、「カッパドキア・ケーブ・スイーツ」に泊まったときのこと。「ときどき、スポンサーのための投稿に気を遣わず、自分の時間を楽しみたくなって、自費で滞在するんです」。

9．家族や友人がとっても恋しくなる

View this post on Instagram Have you been to a tulip farm / festival? ------- Saw that it was sunny in the forecast, so we woke up at 430am and headed to the tulip farms. You know who else had the same idea? About 100 other photographers 😂 Want to visit Skagit too but can't imagine how packed that will be. ------- #localadventurer #pdxnow #woodenshoetulipfestival #woodenshoefarm #roadtrip #traveloregon #oregon #bestoforegon #oregonexplored #pnwcollective #pnwdiscovered #pnwonderland #pdx #abmlifeiscolorful #travelsalem #exploresalem A post shared by Local Adventurer 🚲 Esther (@estherjulee) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

そんな旅先での仕事漬けの日々は、旅インフルエンサーたちに重くのしかかることもあるようで…。「家族や地元の友達に電話すると、自分のいないうちに色々なことが起こっていたり、大切な人生のイベントを一緒に過ごすことができず、寂しくなることもあります」と語るジュリーさん。滞在先に1年ずつ暮らすのが常だけど、「夫と帰国することも考えました」とのこと。

ボッシオさんは、絶えず移動していると自分のベッドが恋しくなるそう。「あまりにたくさん旅行しているので、ときどきまいってしまって、少しホームシックになることもあります」。ただし、それでも「私の仕事は素晴らしいものです」と語ります。

View this post on Instagram Lisbon, you are something else! A post shared by Lyss (@lyss) on Aug 1, 2018 at 7:41am PDT

聞いただけでも苦労の絶えない旅インフルエンサーの仕事だけど、成功すれば11万ドル（約1,220万円）から50万ドル（約5,550万円）も稼げるそうなので、我こそはという人は、ぜひ挑戦してみて！

※この翻訳は、抄訳です。

Translation:mayuko akimoto

COSMOPOLITAN US